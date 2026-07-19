A bridge connecting Chitkul and Dumti in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district was washed away by a flash flood, disrupting connectivity to the India-Tibet border. No loss of life was reported. The BRO will begin restoration work soon.

A bridge connecting Chitkul and Dumti in the India-Tibet border area of Himachal Pradesh's tribal Kinnaur district was washed away after a sudden flash flood struck the Tumber Khad at Ranikanda on Sunday evening, disrupting connectivity to the strategically important border region.

According to officials, the bridge debris was swept into the Baspa River due to the strong current. The incident has temporarily snapped road connectivity to the border area, affecting the movement of security forces and the transportation of essential supplies.

No Casualties Reported; Restoration Underway

No loss of life or injuries were reported in the incident. Officials said no person or vehicle was on the bridge when the flash flood occurred, averting a major tragedy. Sangla Tehsildar confirmed that there was no loss of life or property in the incident and said the local administration is closely monitoring the situation.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has initiated an assessment of the damage and is expected to begin restoration work on the road and bridge at the earliest to re-establish connectivity to the border region.

The administration has advised residents and travellers to stay away from rivers and streams during adverse weather conditions and to follow official advisories issued by the district administration and the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD Issues Widespread Rain Alert

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather warning for Himachal Pradesh, forecasting widespread monsoon activity, heavy to very heavy rainfall, and the possibility of flash floods and landslides across several districts. The warning remains in effect until 8:30 am on July 20.

According to the Meteorological Centre, active weather conditions are being influenced by an upper-air cyclonic circulation over north Haryana and the monsoon trough shifting close to the Himalayan foothills. These systems are expected to intensify rainfall activity across the state over the next 24 hours.

During the past 24 hours, rainfall was recorded at many places across Himachal Pradesh, with Dharamshala receiving the highest precipitation of 82.2 mm, indicating the strengthening of monsoon conditions.

The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, and Mandi districts, while Una, Bilaspur, Solan, Hamirpur, Kullu, and Sirmaur are likely to experience heavy rainfall at isolated locations. Kinnaur is also expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The Meteorological Department has urged people to exercise caution over the next 24 hours as the active monsoon conditions are expected to persist across many areas of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)