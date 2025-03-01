Flash floods, landslides hit Himachal's Kullu; vehicles trapped, roads blocked, power supply disrupted (WATCH)

Flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district have left vehicles stranded, blocked 583 roads, and disrupted power and water supply. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged people to stay cautious amid heavy rains and snowfall warnings.

ANI |Published: Mar 1, 2025, 1:09 PM IST

Many vehicles were swept away or trapped in sludge following flash floods triggered by incessant torrential rain in lower areas of the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. The rain has also triggered landslides in several parts.

Latest visuals from the region show vehicles stranded in deep sludge in the aftermath of the flash floods. The Met Department has forecast that due to a Western Disturbance light snowfall is likely at isolated places in the districts of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur as well as over the higher reaches of Kullu district.
The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority. had on Friday said that owing to snowfall and rain in a total of 583 roads in the State, including five National Highways, were blocked.

A total of 2263 distribution transformers (DTRs) are down, affecting power supply to numerous areas.

According to the Authority, as of Friday, 279 water supply schemes have been impacted, leaving many regions without essential services.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday urged people to stay away from rivers and streams as parts of the state, including the district of Kullu, battled heavy rains and snowfall.

The chief minister urged people to remain cautious and follow the guidelines issued by the administration. "I have been taking stock of the situation since morning. All people are requested to be cautious and follow the guidelines issued by the administration. Stay away from rivers and streams," Sukhu said while talking to reporters.

The chief minister stated that the authorities have been directed to open the gates for one of the power project dams as heavy downpours gripped the Kullu valley, causing floods and landslides in the district."I spoke with the Deputy Commissioners of Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti. We welcome the rains, but Kullu witnessed heavy downpours. We have directed to open the gates for one of the power project dams," Sukhu said.

Intense snowfall was reported in the upper Himalayan regions of Lahaul and Spiti. The Meterological Centre in Shimla issued an alert for heavy rain and snowfall in many parts of the State, including the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi.
Deputy Commissioner Kullu Torul S Ravish has appealed to people to remain indoors till the water level goes down.

"Many link roads and the main road on the left bank have been blocked due to rains for the last 15-16 hours. I request the public to remain where they are as the water level has also increased in rivers and nalas. Due to sudden landslides, water flow in the river can increase. Work is underway to restore electricity in Manali and Kullu," Ravish said.

"There is a report of one-foot snow in Manali. Educational institutions in the district are closed today due to heavy rain. The main national highway from the Jalori side is closed," he added.

