A Varanasi play school teacher allegedly burned a five-year-old's private part with a hot knife after he urinated in his pants. Police have filed an FIR but medical reports show no burns.

A play school teacher in Varanasi has been accused of burning a five-year-old student's private part with a hot knife after the child urinated in his pants, according to a complaint filed by the child's father.

The incident occurred on Friday at a play school in the Akatha area under the Lalpur-Pandeypur police station. The child's father filed a complaint, alleging that his son returned home complaining of pain in his private area.

When the child's mother checked, she reportedly noticed a blister. Upon questioning, the child allegedly revealed that a teacher had burned him with a hot knife after he urinated in his pants during class.

Police Register Case, Medical Report Inconclusive

Lalpur-Pandeypur police station in-charge Atul Singh confirmed on Saturday that a case has been registered against the school authorities and the teacher in connection with the incident. However, he noted that the medical report from DDU District Hospital did not mention any burn injury.

Police are currently investigating the matter and have not yet made any arrests. The medical report's findings have added a layer of complexity to the case, with authorities working to determine the exact nature of the child's injury.

Father Says Child Was Denied Toilet Access

In his complaint, the child's father stated that his son had initially asked for permission to go to the toilet, but when the teachers did not allow him, he urinated in his pants. The teacher then allegedly punished him with the hot knife.

The father also claimed that when his wife spoke to the school principal, she did not take any action against the teacher and instead threatened her. This allegation has further escalated the family's concerns about the school's response to the incident.

The school has not yet issued a public statement regarding the allegations. Police are continuing their investigation and are expected to question both the teacher and school authorities in the coming days.