Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mumbai: Finger found in ice cream may belong to an injured factory worker, say cops

    In an incident that raised serious concerns over food safety standards, Mumbai doctor Orlem Brandon Serrao, 26, found a finger in an ice cream his sister had ordered online.  Following a police complaint, a case was filed against Yummo under charges of food adulteration and endangering human life.

    Mumbai Finger found in ice cream may belong to an injured factory worker, say cops gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 19, 2024, 4:04 PM IST

    Police are conducting tests to verify the preliminary investigation results on the severed thumb discovered in the ice cream that a man from Mumbai purchased online. The thumb may have belonged to an injured manufacturing worker.

    Police have found that a staff at the Pune factory of Yummo ice cream suffered a finger injury in an accident. The investigation has found that the ice cream in which the piece of finger was found was packed on the day the accident occurred, said sources. Police have sent samples for DNA test, and a confirmation on whether the finger belongs to the staff will be possible only after the report comes in.

    The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had earlier suspended the licence of the Pune-based ice cream manufacturer pending investigation.

    Brendon Ferrao (26), a doctor and a resident of the Malad area, filed a complaint after the incident took place on Wednesday. "He claimed in his complaint that he used an e-Commerce app to order a butterscotch ice cream cone from Yummo firm. He discovered a bit of flesh with a nail in it while eating the ice cream after lunch," according to a police officer.

    He  took up the matter with the ice cream company by complaining about it on its Instagram page.  However, the complainant took the piece of flesh and wrapped it in an ice bag before going to the Malad police station to file a formal complaint, the source added, because the company had not responded appropriately.

    Based on his complaint, the police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 273 (sale of noxious food and drink), and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), against Yummo ice cream company officials, he said.

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2024, 4:04 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside flight in Delhi without AC for an hour amid heatwave (WATCH) gcw

    SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside flight in Delhi without AC for an hour amid heatwave (WATCH)

    Delhi court denies bail to Arvind Kejriwal; extends custody by two weeks till July 3rd in liquor policy case ATG

    Delhi court denies bail to Arvind Kejriwal; extends custody by two weeks till July 3rd in liquor policy case

    Should have reclaimed the name..', Spiritual leader Sadhguru on 'Bharat' name being used in NCERT textbooks ATG

    'Should have reclaimed the name..', Spiritual leader Sadhguru on 'Bharat' name being used in NCERT textbooks

    Karnataka Relief for motorists as govt extends HSRP number plate installation deadline until September 15 gcw

    Karnataka: Relief for motorists as govt extends HSRP number plate installation deadline until Sept 15

    Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi Marlena writes to PM Narendra Modi; says will go on hunger strike from June 21 ATG

    Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi Marlena writes to PM Narendra Modi; says will go on hunger strike from June 21

    Recent Stories

    Mesut Ozil's top 8 inspirational quotes: Wisdom from the German star osf

    Mesut Ozil's top 8 inspirational quotes: Wisdom from the German star

    Did you know Amrita Rao got proposals from foreigners after Vivah? RKK

    Did you know Amrita Rao got proposals from foreigners after Vivah?

    SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside flight in Delhi without AC for an hour amid heatwave (WATCH) gcw

    SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside flight in Delhi without AC for an hour amid heatwave (WATCH)

    T20 World Cup 2024: USA aims for another upset in Super 8 clash against South Africa osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: USA aims for another upset in Super 8 clash against South Africa

    Did Darshan, his aides torture, gave electric shock to Renukaswamy? Scary details out RBA

    Karnataka SHOCKER: Did Darshan, his aides torture, gave electric shock to Renukaswamy? Scary details out

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon