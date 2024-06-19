Mumbai: Finger found in ice cream may belong to an injured factory worker, say cops

In an incident that raised serious concerns over food safety standards, Mumbai doctor Orlem Brandon Serrao, 26, found a finger in an ice cream his sister had ordered online. Following a police complaint, a case was filed against Yummo under charges of food adulteration and endangering human life.

Police are conducting tests to verify the preliminary investigation results on the severed thumb discovered in the ice cream that a man from Mumbai purchased online. The thumb may have belonged to an injured manufacturing worker.

Police have found that a staff at the Pune factory of Yummo ice cream suffered a finger injury in an accident. The investigation has found that the ice cream in which the piece of finger was found was packed on the day the accident occurred, said sources. Police have sent samples for DNA test, and a confirmation on whether the finger belongs to the staff will be possible only after the report comes in.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had earlier suspended the licence of the Pune-based ice cream manufacturer pending investigation.

Brendon Ferrao (26), a doctor and a resident of the Malad area, filed a complaint after the incident took place on Wednesday. "He claimed in his complaint that he used an e-Commerce app to order a butterscotch ice cream cone from Yummo firm. He discovered a bit of flesh with a nail in it while eating the ice cream after lunch," according to a police officer.

He took up the matter with the ice cream company by complaining about it on its Instagram page. However, the complainant took the piece of flesh and wrapped it in an ice bag before going to the Malad police station to file a formal complaint, the source added, because the company had not responded appropriately.

Based on his complaint, the police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 273 (sale of noxious food and drink), and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), against Yummo ice cream company officials, he said.

