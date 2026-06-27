Congress's Jairam Ramesh slammed PM Modi's Seychelles visit as 'hypocrisy', alleging the Great Nicobar Island Project will cause an 'ecological disaster' by destroying habitats of leatherback turtles and coral reefs for the 'Modani empire'.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his weekend visit to Seychelles and a social media post paying tribute to the Aldabra Giant Tortoise at the National Botanical Gardens, alleging hypocrisy in light of environmental concerns surrounding the Great Nicobar Island Project. In a post on X, Ramesh said, "This is typical of his masterly hypocrisy. The Great Nicobar Island Project, which he is bulldozing through, will destroy the habitats of so many species, including those of the leatherback turtles. Thousands of coral colonies will be obliterated."

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Environmental Impact Concerns

He further expressed concern over the project's potential environmental impact, saying the island's rich biodiversity would face extensive damage. "The island's unique biodiversity--known, still being discovered, and not yet known--is all set to be devastated," he wrote in the same post.

Ramesh alleged that large-scale infrastructure development in Great Nicobar would have irreversible environmental impacts, particularly on marine ecosystems, including coral reefs and endangered sea turtles such as the leatherback turtle. He said the project poses a serious threat to one of the most ecologically sensitive regions in the country.

'Government Pressing Ahead Despite Objections'

The Congress leader also said he had repeatedly raised the issue with the Union government. "I have written multiple letters to the Defence Minister, the Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Minister of Tribal Affairs and the Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways," he noted, adding that discussions and exchanges on the issue are ongoing.

However, Ramesh alleged that the government was pressing ahead with the project despite objections. "The exchanges continue, but the Prime Minister is hellbent on inflicting an ecological disaster - all in the interest of the Modani empire," Ramesh said in his post, intensifying his criticism of the project's intent and execution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Seychelles on Saturday (June 27), marking the commencement of his high-profile three-day official visit to the island nation. (ANI)