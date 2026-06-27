The State Investigation Agency (SIA) in Kashmir executed proclamation proceedings against Bilal Shabir Awan, an absconding accused in a narco-terror case involving heroin smuggling from Pakistan to fund terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir on Saturday executed proclamation proceedings against an absconding accused involved in a cross-border narco-terror case linked to the smuggling of heroin from a Pakistan-based terror network, a release said.

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The proclamation was executed at the native residence of the accused, Bilal Shabir Awan S/o Shabir Ahmad Awan, a resident of Dildar, Tehsil Karnah, District Kupwara, in the presence of the Executive Magistrate and independent witnesses, in compliance with the orders of the Competent Court.

SIA Kashmir Executes Proclamation Proceedings Against Absconding Narco-Terror Handler pic.twitter.com/URa9OiEAx5 — SIA Jammu and Kashmir (@SIAJKPolice) June 27, 2026

Case Background and Investigation

The case was initially registered at Police Station Parimpora District Srinagar in January 2025 following the seizure of a substantial quantity of heroin during a naka checking operation at Barthana, Srinagar.

During the course of the investigation, the case was transferred to SIA Kashmir, which unearthed a well-organised cross-border narco-terror network engaged in trafficking narcotics to finance and facilitate terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, the agency said.

Charges Filed and Ongoing Probe

Consequently, offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were invoked. SIA Kashmir has since filed a charge sheet against seven accused persons, who are currently facing trial before the competent court, while further investigation into the wider conspiracy remains in progress.

SIA's Commitment to 'Nasha Mukht Bharat'

SIA Kashmir remains steadfast in its resolve to dismantle narco-terror networks and ensure that every absconding accused is traced, apprehended, and brought to justice. The execution of proclamation proceedings underscores the Agency's unwavering commitment to "Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan in JK UT" in pursuing all legal measures against those attempting to evade the law, regardless of where they seek to hide, it said. (ANI)