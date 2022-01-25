Fit India Quiz result: Uttar Pradesh students top preliminary rounds

The preliminary round of the Fit India Quiz, organised by the youth and sports ministry, saw participants from 13,502 schools from more than 659 districts across the country

Students from Uttar Pradesh shined as they made it through the preliminary round of the first-ever Fit India Quiz, India's biggest sports and fitness quiz for students. Results of the nationwide competition, which were announced on Tuesday, revealed that two students from Uttar Pradesh have outperformed students from all other states to become the top scorers of the Preliminary Round.

Delhi Public School-Greater Noida's Divyanshu Chamoli won the top spot followed by Shashwat Mishra from Sunbeam School in Lahartara, Varanasi. Arkamita of Baldwin Girls High School in Bengaluru, Karnataka was at the third spot. The quiz is aimed at creating awareness among students about India’s rich sporting history and also making them aware of India’s centuries-old indigenous sports and sporting heroes.

Students of 361 schools across 36 states and Union Territories will now compete in the state rounds where they will compete to become state champions. The National Testing Agency, which conducts IIT and JEE entrance exams, hosted the preliminary round. Students from 13,502 schools from over 659 districts across the country had participated in the preliminary round of the Fit India Quiz, which was organised by the youth and sports ministry and carries prize money of Rs 3.25 crore.

The winner from each state and Union Territory will then compete in the national round scheduled to be held later this year. The winners of this round will have the honour of being termed as India's 1st Fit India State/National level Quiz Champion.

