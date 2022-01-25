Republic Day 2022: 6 Army personnel to be awarded Shaurya Chakra

Six Army personnel will be awarded the Shaurya Chakra, the third highest peacetime gallantry award, including five posthumous.

Naib Subedar Sreejith M of 17 Madras will be awarded the Shaurya Chakra (Posthumously) for killing a terrorist in operation in July 2021 in Jammu and Kashmir while carrying out search operations.



Name: Sreejith M, Sena Medal

Rank: Naib Subedar

Unit: 17th Battalion The Madras Regiment

On July 8, 2021, at 0650hrs, Naib Subedar Sreejith M, Sena Medal as Quick Reaction Team Commander observed the movement of two to three terrorists while searching rugged terrain. The Junior Commissioned Officer tactically deployed his team and engaged with the terrorists with effective fire, denying them to break contact and escape. Amid the intense firefight, he observed two terrorists trying to break the cordon; the Junior Commissioned Officer displaying tactical acumen, crawled to the flank and brought down effective fire, eliminating one terrorist in the face to face gunfight. The other terrorists retaliated with Under Barrel Grenade Launcher fire and hand grenades in which the Junior Commissioned Officer sustained multiple injuries and started bleeding profusely. Undeterred and regardless of his grievous injuries, he refused to get evacuated and continued to fire before succumbing to his injuries.

Name: Anil Kumar Tomar

Rank: Havildar

Unit: The Rajput Regiment / 44 Rashtriya Rifles

On 25 December 2020, based on the input of the presence of two-three unidentified terrorists, a cordon and search operation was launched in a village in Kashmir. Havildar Anil Kumar Tomar was leading a Combat Action Team for the operation. The Mission leader directed him to readjust the cordon. While moving for the task, he came under heavy fire from the terrorists and sustained bullet injury in the thigh. Displaying utmost courage in the face of the enemy, he responded with accurate fire and neutralized one terrorist. Then, he pursued the second terrorist, injured him and cornered him inside a house. When Mission Leader decided to address the house using an excavator, Havildar Anil Kumar Tomar, despite being injured, volunteered to guide the excavator. The injured second terrorist emerged from the house, firing indiscriminately when the house was being addressed. He engaged the second terrorist, neutralized him on the spot, and fell unconscious. He was evacuated but succumbed to his injuries and laid down his life in the line of duty.