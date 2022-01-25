  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Republic Day 2022: 6 Army personnel to be awarded Shaurya Chakra

    More details are awaited.

    Republic Day 2022 6 Army personnel to be awarded Shaurya Chakra gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 25, 2022, 5:34 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Six Army personnel will be awarded the Shaurya Chakra, the third highest peacetime gallantry award, including five posthumous.

    Naib Subedar Sreejith M of 17 Madras will be awarded the Shaurya Chakra (Posthumously) for killing a terrorist in operation in July 2021 in Jammu and Kashmir while carrying out search operations.
     

     

    Name: Sreejith M, Sena Medal
    Rank: Naib Subedar
    Unit: 17th Battalion The Madras Regiment 

    On July 8, 2021, at 0650hrs, Naib Subedar Sreejith M, Sena Medal as  Quick Reaction Team Commander observed the movement of two to three terrorists while searching rugged terrain. The Junior Commissioned Officer tactically deployed his team and engaged with the terrorists with effective fire, denying them to break contact and escape. Amid the intense firefight, he observed two terrorists trying to break the cordon; the Junior Commissioned Officer displaying tactical acumen, crawled to the flank and brought down effective fire, eliminating one terrorist in the face to face gunfight.   The other terrorists retaliated with Under Barrel Grenade Launcher fire and hand grenades in which the Junior Commissioned Officer sustained multiple injuries and started bleeding profusely. Undeterred and regardless of his grievous injuries, he refused to get evacuated and continued to fire before succumbing to his injuries.

     

    Name: Anil Kumar Tomar
    Rank: Havildar
    Unit: The Rajput Regiment / 44 Rashtriya Rifles

    On 25 December 2020, based on the input of the presence of two-three unidentified terrorists, a cordon and search operation was launched in a village in Kashmir. Havildar Anil Kumar Tomar was leading a Combat Action Team for the operation. The Mission leader directed him to readjust the cordon. While moving for the task, he came under heavy fire from the terrorists and sustained bullet injury in the thigh. Displaying utmost courage in the face of the enemy, he responded with accurate fire and neutralized one terrorist. Then, he pursued the second terrorist, injured him and cornered him inside a house. When Mission Leader decided to address the house using an excavator, Havildar Anil Kumar Tomar, despite being injured, volunteered to guide the excavator. The injured second terrorist emerged from the house, firing indiscriminately when the house was being addressed. He engaged the second terrorist, neutralized him on the spot, and fell unconscious. He was evacuated but succumbed to his injuries and laid down his life in the line of duty. 

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2022, 5:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Republic Day nine reasons why 73rd RDay celebrations will be special

    9 reasons why Republic Day 2022 celebrations will be special

    Assembly Election 2022: EC allots bow and arrow symbol to Shiv Sena for upcoming polls-dnm

    Assembly Election 2022: EC allots ‘bow and arrow’ symbol to Shiv Sena for upcoming polls

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi to up the ante for Assembly polls with virtual campaign on January 27-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi to up the ante for Assembly polls with virtual campaign on January 27

    UP Election 2022: BJP's state-of-the-art media center being built in Varanasi to monitor poll preparations-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP's state-of-the-art media center being built in Varanasi to monitor poll preparations

    Pakistani Hindu lawmaker bringing 170 pilgrims to India on PIA flight

    Pakistani Hindu lawmaker bringing 170 pilgrims to India on PIA flight

    Recent Stories

    Sania Mirza exits Australian Open 2022: Look at Indian tennis ace's top moments in the Grand Slam-ayh

    Sania Mirza exits Australian Open 2022: Look at Indian tennis ace's top moments in the Grand Slam

    UK Police to probe lockdown parties at Downing Street gcw

    UK Police to probe lockdown parties at Downing Street

    Thinking of losing post pregnancy weight Follow Shilpa Shetty diet that she used to shed the extra kilos drb

    Thinking of losing post-pregnancy weight? Follow Shilpa Shetty’s diet that she used to shed the extra kilos

    Republic Day nine reasons why 73rd RDay celebrations will be special

    9 reasons why Republic Day 2022 celebrations will be special

    NASA offers USD 1 million for innovative ideas to feed astronauts in Deep Space Food Challenge gcw

    NASA offers $1 million for innovative ideas to feed astronauts in 'Deep Space Food Challenge'

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party is a gang of goons, says Union minister Sanjeev Balyan-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party is a gang of goons, says Union minister Sanjeev Balyan

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: When you get a clean sheet, you are always happy - HFCs Manuel Marquez on SCEB rout-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When you get a clean sheet, you are always happy - HFC's Manuel Marquez on SCEB rout

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad: SCEB tried to play good football, but some mistakes were terrible - Mario Rivera on HFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB tried to play good football, but some mistakes were terrible - Mario Rivera on HFC loss

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Video war goes next level Congress portrays Channi as Thor PM Modi as Thanos gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Video war goes next level; Congress portrays Channi as 'Thor', PM Modi as 'Thanos'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP jawans' instrumental rendition of 'Mera Mulk, Mera Desh' will fill you with pride

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP jawans' instrumental rendition of 'Mera Mulk, Mera Desh' will fill you with pride

    Video Icon