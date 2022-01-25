9 reasons why Republic Day 2022 celebrations will be special

Apart from the regular parade that showcases the country's diverse cultural heritage and its military prowess, there would be some unique aspects to this year's celebrations.

India is on January 26 celebrating its 73rd Republic Day. Apart from the regular parade that showcases the country's diverse cultural heritage and its military prowess, there would be some unique aspects to this year's celebrations. Let's take a look

Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman

On January 26, a nationwide flagship programme of the National Cadet Corps titled 'Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman' will be launched to honour the supreme sacrifices of the fallen heroes in defending the nation. A Plaque of Gratitude will be provided to the next of kin of 5,000 fallen heroes by NCC cadets across the country around the same time as Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his homage to the country's Bravehearts at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Between January 26 and August 15, 2022, NCC cadets will felicitate the families of all 26,466 fallen heroes whose names are etched at the National War Memorial. These NCC cadets will be accompanied by NCC Officers/Permanent Instructor of State Directorates,

Kala Kumbh

Ten scrolls, each measuring 15 ft in height and 75 metres in length will be displayed along the Rajpath during the parade. Prepared at the Kala Kumbh event organised by ministries of defence and culture, the scrolls were painted in two phases -- at Chandigarh and Bhubaneswar - by over 600 artists from across the country. The artists drew inspiration from the unsung heroes of the freedom struggle.

Vande Bharatam Nritya Utsav

In a first-of-its-kind event, dancers who will perform in cultural programmes at the parade have been selected through a nationwide competition named 'Vande Bharatam’. Organised by the ministries of culture and defence, the competition that began at the district level with the participation of nearly 3,870 dancers in 323 groups progressed to state and zonal levels over a period of two months in November and December. Finally, 480 dancers were selected. They will be performing during the parade at Rajpath.

Veer Gatha

In yet another unique initiative, the defence ministry joined hands with the education ministry to conduct a nationwide 'Veer Gatha' competition to motivate school students to do projects on gallantry award winners. More than eight lakh students from around 4,800 schools across the country participated and shared their inspirational stories through essays, poems, drawings and multimedia presentations. After many rounds of evaluation, 25 were selected and declared as winners. They will receive a cash prize of Rs 10,000 and witness the Republic Day parade.

CAPF Static Band Performance

Contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces will hold static band performances in the seating enclosures at Rajpath before the parade begins.

LED Screens

Ten large LED screens -- five on each side of Rajpath -- will be installed for a better viewing experience at the parade. Before the parade begins, curated films combining footage of previous Republic Day Parades and short films on the armed forces will be screened before the parade.

'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' flypast

The grand finale of the parade will, for the first time, witness 75 aircraft and helicopters of the Indian armed forces displaying a number of formations as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' festivities. For the first time, the IAF has coordinated with national broadcaster Doordarshan to show cockpit videos during the flypast.

Drone Show

A novel ‘Drone Show’ -- to be held during the Beating the Retreat ceremony -- has been conceptualised, designed, produced and choreographed within the country. The ‘Make in India’ initiative will be executed by a startup ‘Botlab Dynamics’, supported by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and the Department of Science & Technology. The 10 minute-show will involve around 1,000 drones fabricated through indigenous technology. Synchronised background music will also be played during the drone show.

Projection-Mapping

Again, before the culmination of the Republic Day celebrations on January 29, a projection mapping show to commemorate 75 years of independence for around 3-4 minutes would be showcased on the walls of North and South Block. This would be done before the end of the Beating the Retreat ceremony.