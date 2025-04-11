user
'Disgraced': PM Modi's 2011 tweet on Tahawwur Rana goes viral after his extradition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post from 2011 suddenly went viral on X (formerly Twitter) after India extradited Mumbai attacks terror accused Tahawwur Rana on Thursday.

Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Apr 11, 2025, 11:48 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post from 2011 suddenly went viral on X (formerly Twitter) after India extradited 26/11 Mumbai attacks terror accused Tahawwur Rana on Thursday. Netizens shared PM Modi's old post on X, in which he had criticised the UPA government's foreign policy after the US cleared Tahawwur Rana of charges related to cooperating in the deadly 26/11 rampage in Mumbai.

"US declaring Tahawwur Rana innocent in the Mumbai attack has disgraced the sovereignty of India & it is a 'major foreign policy setback,'" PM Modi had said.

Netizens lauded PM Modi's commitment, with one user commenting on the post, "Another promise has been fulfilled today."

"Modi was worried about India and its interests passionately way back in 2011," another user wrote.

This comes as a multi-agency team, led by officials from India's National Investigation Agency (NIA), arrived in Delhi on Thursday evening with Tahawwur Rana, just days after the US Supreme Court rejected the Pakistani-Canadian national's appeal against his extradition.

Also read: India's 70+ burning questions for Tahawwur Rana: Will he finally spill 26/11 secrets?

Tahawwur Rana sent to 18-day NIA custody 

A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday sent Tahawwur Rana, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused, to 18-day of custody of the NIA.

The anti-terror agency has presented compelling evidence, including emails sent by 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana, to justify his police custody. The agency informed the court that custodial interrogation is crucial to uncovering the sinister plot. Investigators will also examine Rana's role in orchestrating the deadly terror attacks.

NIA further states that, as part of the criminal conspiracy, accused No. 1, David Coleman Headley, had discussed the entire operation with Tahawwur Rana before his visit to India. Anticipating potential challenges, Headley sent an email to Rana detailing his belongings and assets. He also informed Rana about the involvement of Ilyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman in the plot.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Thursday that it has successfully secured the extradition of Rana, the mastermind of the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, after years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator behind the 2008 mayhem to justice.

Also read: Tahawwur Rana sent to 18-day NIA custody after extradition to India, to be questioned today

