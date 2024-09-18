Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fired techie forced to work as Swiggy delivery agent shares moving survival story on LinkedIn; see viral post

    In an inspiring LinkedIn post that has now gone viral, a software developer, Riyazuddin A, has shared a heartfelt story of resilience, revealing how he navigated a career setback by taking on an unexpected role as a Swiggy delivery partner.

    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 3:44 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 3:46 PM IST

    Riyazuddin's story begins with an unexpected twist. His LinkedIn post reads, "A few months ago, life took an unexpected turn when I was laid off from my job. With rejections piling up and bills to pay, I found myself in a difficult financial position. During that time, I made the decision to become a Swiggy delivery partner to meet my financial needs," he wrote in his post.

    See viral post

    For many, such circumstances would feel insurmountable, but for Riyazuddin, each delivery became more than just a means to earn—it was a testament to his tenacity. "I still remember those early morning rides, the blazing afternoon sun, the pouring rain, and those late-night deliveries. Each delivery wasn’t just about the earnings, it was a step forward in reclaiming my resilience. Swiggy gave me an opportunity to stay afloat when everything else seemed to sink," he continued.

    Also read: Caught on camera: Swiggy delivery boy steals shoes kept outside flat in UP's Noida (WATCH)

    The emotional weight of his words resonates deeply as he details the mental and physical challenges he faced. “It was not easy—balancing hope, rejection, and the grind of the day-to-day. But those months as a Swiggy delivery partner gave me more than just financial support; they gave me invaluable lessons in patience, persistence, and humility. Every order I delivered made me stronger,” he said.

    Now having secured a job with a new company, Riyazuddin reflected on his time as a delivery partner with gratitude. "While I’m excited for this fresh start, I want to take a moment to bid a proper farewell to my time with Swiggy. I owe a lot to those tough, heartfelt memories of the streets, the customers, and the support Swiggy provided when I needed it most."

    He concluded his post with an encouraging message: “To anyone going through a tough time right now—hang in there. Sometimes, life’s unexpected detours lead us to places of growth and strength we never imagined. Thank you, Swiggy, for being a part of my journey. Onwards and upwards!"

    Internet reacts 

    The post struck a chord with thousands, as comments of encouragement and admiration poured in. Riyazuddin's journey serves as a powerful reminder of the resilience within us all, showing that even in the darkest times, with determination and perseverance, new opportunities can be just around the corner.

