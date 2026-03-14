A fire broke out at a tyre shop in Hyderabad's Tolichowki area early on Saturday morning. Two fire vehicles were rushed to the spot to control the blaze. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. The cause is under investigation.

A fire broke out at a tyre shop near an electricity power station in Tolichowki in Hyderabad early morning on Saturday. After the authorities were alerted, two fire vehicles reached the spot to control the fire. However, no casualties were reported. The cause of the fire and asset loss is yet to be determined.

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According to a fire official, "The fire broke out at the tyre shop near the electricity power station around 3 am. Two fire vehicles reached the spot and brought the fire under control. No casualties have been reported." Further details are awaited.

Another Fire Incident in the City

On Thursday, a fire broke out at an Anu Furniture Godown in Hyderabad's Chandanagar. Upon receiving information, eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. As per an official, no casualties were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are currently under investigation. (ANI)