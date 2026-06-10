A fire broke out in a printing press shop in South Delhi's Begumpur on Wednesday, which was controlled by four fire tenders within an hour. In a separate incident on June 8, three parked two-wheelers were damaged in a fire in Delhi's Jahangir Puri.

Fire at printing press in South Delhi

A fire broke out in a printing press shop in South Delhi's Begumpur, officials said on Wednesday. The Delhi Fire Service received a PCR call regarding the incident in the shop around 2:10 pm in the afternoon. Authorities stated that four fire tenders were sent to the spot, and the fire was controlled around 3:10 pm.

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Earlier fire incident in Jahangir Puri

Earlier, three parked two-wheelers were damaged in a fire incident in Delhi's Jahangir Puri area on June 8, police said. According to Delhi Police, information regarding the fire involving parked two-wheelers at E-Block, Jahangir Puri, was received at Police Station Jahangir Puri on June 8. Police said two motorcycles and a scooter were found damaged in the fire. No injuries were reported in the incident. Delhi Police said CCTV footage is being analysed and an investigation is in progress. (ANI)