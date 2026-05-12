A fire broke out at a residential-cum-shopping complex in the Harnag area of Anantnag district on Monday. Fire tenders are on the spot trying to douse the flames. No casualties have been reported so far, and the cause is yet to be ascertained.

A fire broke out at a residential-cum-shopping complex in Harnag area of Anantnag district on Monday, officials said. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately after the incident was reported. Efforts to douse the flames are currently underway, officials added. No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details awaited. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)