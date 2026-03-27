A fire erupted in a polymer factory in Budgam's Rangreth Industrial Estate. Fire and emergency service teams were rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control. According to officials, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

A fire erupted in a polymer factory located in the Rangreth Industrial Estate, Budgam, the official said on Friday. The blaze was brought under control by the fire and emergency service teams; no casualties were reported. More details awaited. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)