A fire erupted at an anti-drone manufacturing facility of Unistring Tech Solutions in Hyderabad's Madhapur. Three fire tenders were deployed and the blaze was controlled. Officials confirmed that there were no casualties or injuries reported.

A fire broke out at an anti-drone testing and manufacturing facility belonging to Unistring Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. in the Madhapur area of Hyderabad, officials said. Upon receiving the alert, three fire tenders were rushed to the location and successfully brought the blaze under control. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, according to a fire official in Hyderabad. The exact cause of the fire and the total extent of property damage and loss of assets are currently under investigation, officials added. (ANI)