UP Police filed an FIR against Samajwadi Party MP Ajendra Singh Lodhi in Mahoba over his alleged disparaging remarks against PM Narendra Modi. The action was taken based on a complaint filed by BJP Media Incharge Satendra Gupta.

Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI) Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Samajwadi Party MP Ajendra Singh Lodhi over his alleged disparaging remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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The case was registered under relevant sections at Kotwali Nagar Police Station in Mahoba based on a complaint filed by BJP Media Incharge Satendra Gupta. Lodhi had reached the Collectorate to submit a memorandum regarding 11-point public grievances, including issues related to smart meters, when the alleged remarks were made.

CM Yogi Adityanath Condemns Remarks

The comments sparked sharp criticism from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who termed the remarks "unparliamentary" and said they were an assault on the decorum of Indian democratic traditions.

In a post on X, Adityanath said that the remarks made by a Member of Parliament against Prime Minister Narendra Modi were "unseemly and inexcusable" and reflected "political impropriety, ideological bankruptcy, and utter disregard for the decorum of public life." "The unparliamentary remark made by a Member of Parliament against the world's most popular mass leader, the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only unseemly and inexcusable, but also a grave assault on the decorum of Indian democratic traditions. This act reveals political impropriety, ideological bankruptcy, and utter disregard for the decorum of public life. It is also an insult to the mandate, trust, and democratic dignity of India represented by its 1.45 billion citizens. The people of the country will surely respond to such unbecoming conduct when the time comes," the 'X' post said. (ANI)