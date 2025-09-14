The car, driven by a woman, hit the bike from behind as the couple returned from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara. The driver and her husband, also injured, transported the victims to a distant hospital. Police seized the vehicles have initiated a probe.

New Delhi: In a tragic accident, a senior official of the Union Ministry of Finance died on Sunday, September 14 after a BMW allegedly hit his motorcycle near Delhi Cantonment metro station on Ring Road here on Sunday, police said. Three others, including his wife, have sustained injuries in the accident. The incident prompted multiple PCR calls about a traffic jam near metro pillar 67 on the Dhaula Kuan–Delhi Cantt stretch. Police teams arrived to find the BMW lying on its side and Singh’s motorcycle near a road divider. Eyewitnesses said the car was being driven by a woman when it hit the bike from behind. The deceased was identified as Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and a resident of Hari Nagar.



Speaking to the media, Navjot Singh’s son, Navnoor Singh, said his parents had gone to Bangla Sahib Gurudwara on Sunday morning and were returning home when tragedy struck. “Mom and Dad left for Bangla Sahib on their bike in the morning. On their way back, their motorcycle was hit by a BMW car. In the accident, Dad lost his life, and Mom’s condition is very serious. She is still undergoing treatment,” Navnoor said, urging authorities to ensure a fair investigation.

Matter Being Probed

Navjot Singh was driving the motorcycle and his wife was riding pillion. They were rushed to a hospital in a taxi by the woman who was driving the car and her husband, who was accompanying her. Later, police were informed by the hospital that Singh succumbed to his injuries, while his wife was undergoing treatment. According to sources, Singh and his wife were taken to Nuelife Hospital in GTB Nagar, nearly 17 kilometres from the accident site, instead of being admitted to a nearby medical facility. The BMW driver and her husband also sustained injuries in the collision and are currently receiving treatment in hospital. Their statements are yet to be recorded. Both are residents of Gurugram.

“The BMW and the motorcycle involved in the accident have been seized. The site was examined by a crime team, with support from Forensic Science Laboratory experts,” a senior police official told reporters. An FIR is being filed, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and the circumstances that led to the crash, authorities added.