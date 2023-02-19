'Finalising Delhi Budget...' Sisodia's plea before CBI to defer questioning in Excise case accepted

The CBI approved Sisodia's request to postpone the questioning. The investigation agency will issue a new summon soon.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation more time to appear before the agency for questioning in connection with the Delhi Excise policy scam case. Officials said that Sisodia cited the ongoing budget exercise of the city government as the reason for seeking a deferment.

Nearly three months after a charge sheet was filed in the case, Sisodia had been called in for questioning on Sunday. The CBI approved Sisodia's request to postpone the questioning. The investigation agency will issue a new summon soon.

India's 'deepwater' story: How Modi govt's push for offshore exploration has appealed energy giants

Sisodia, also the Finance Minister of Delhi, said he would be available for questioning next week.

'I wrote to the CBI and sought time till February last week because I am finalising the Delhi Budget; it is a crucial time. I have told them that I would come after the last week of February,' Sisodia told media persons.

Sisodia further said that it was his duty as finance minister to present the budget on time and that he had been working 24 hours for it. He added that he had requested the central agency to allow him to appear for questioning after the last week of February and answer all their questions.

The deputy chief minister in the Aam Aadmi Party government, who also held the charge of the Excise department, was questioned on October 17 last year. His home and bank lockers were also searched in connection with the case.

The AAP leader has not been named as an accused in the charge sheet as the investigation against him and other suspects is still ongoing.

Navy still wants an aircraft carrier larger than INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant