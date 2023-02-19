Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Finalising Delhi Budget...' Sisodia's plea before CBI to defer questioning in Excise case accepted

    The CBI approved Sisodia's request to postpone the questioning. The investigation agency will issue a new summon soon.

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Feb 19, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation more time to appear before the agency for questioning in connection with the Delhi Excise policy scam case. Officials said that Sisodia cited the ongoing budget exercise of the city government as the reason for seeking a deferment.

    Nearly three months after a charge sheet was filed in the case, Sisodia had been called in for questioning on Sunday. The CBI approved Sisodia's request to postpone the questioning. The investigation agency will issue a new summon soon.

    Sisodia, also the Finance Minister of Delhi, said he would be available for questioning next week. 

    'I wrote to the CBI and sought time till February last week because I am finalising the Delhi Budget; it is a crucial time. I have told them that I would come after the last week of February,' Sisodia told media persons.

    Sisodia further said that it was his duty as finance minister to present the budget on time and that he had been working 24 hours for it. He added that he had requested the central agency to allow him to appear for questioning after the last week of February and answer all their questions.

    The deputy chief minister in the Aam Aadmi Party government, who also held the charge of the Excise department, was questioned on October 17 last year. His home and bank lockers were also searched in connection with the case. 

    The AAP leader has not been named as an accused in the charge sheet as the investigation against him and other suspects is still ongoing. 

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
