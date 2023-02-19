Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Navy still wants an aircraft carrier larger than INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant

    "Initially, the Navy will go for the repeat order of IAC with some improved capabilities, and in the meantime, we will go for the study of the larger carrier," Indian Navy chief Admiral Hari Kumar said

    Navy still wants a third aircraft carrier, awaits goverrnment nod
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Feb 19, 2023, 9:32 AM IST

    The Indian Navy has not shelved the idea of having a third indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) which will be larger than the IAC-1 and IAC-2 in an effort to strengthen its operational capabilities further.

    Talking to media persons on the sidelines of the Aero India 2023 in the city, the Indian Navy chief Admiral Hari Kumar said: "Initially, the Navy will go for the repeat order of IAC with some improved capabilities, and in the meantime, we will go for the study of the larger carrier. Because the third aircraft by that time joined the service and the life of INS Vikramaditya would have been completed."

    INS Vikrant to be ready for deployment by 2023-end; TEDBF aircraft production by 2032

    The Indian Navy had to drop the plan of having a 65,000-ton aircraft carrier after factoring in several aspects, like the time involved in building it and the cost of the newly designed carrier, among others.

    He also highlighted why the Indian Navy went for the repeat order of the IAC. Admiral Hari Kumar stated that: "We have developed expertise in the construction of INS Vikrant, and that should not go idle. We can use that expertise."

    "When we have to design a new aircraft carrier, it will take time, and we have to bring new technologies because the present arresting, landing through catapult system is being changed now. For the new design, the ship-building facility will have to be upgraded. So we thought if we went for the repeat order, the (construction) work could start soon," Admiral Hari Kumar said.

    He also stated, "New technologies and drones are coming in which can be launched from the aircraft carrier. With these, we can have enhanced operational capabilities."

    Further, he added: "If it (one aircraft carrier) goes for repair and refits, it takes time. If we go for the repeat order, the construction work starts soon and also incurs less cost. We can also make some improvements to it."

    It should be noted that the aircraft carrier goes for lengthy maintenance schedules. In INS Vikramaditya's case, the aircraft carrier had gone in refitting for over two years and still continues to be there. In July 2022, while the trial was underway, she suffered a major fire.

    As per the Navy's plan, it wants three aircraft carriers so that it can operate two of them on each side of the Indian coastlines, including the eastern and western coasts. The third one can either substitute for them or undergo repair and refitting.  

    For the repeat order of IAC, the Indian Navy is awaiting the government's approval. The IAC-2 will also be of 45,000 tonnes with the STOBAR technology for the onboard combat aircraft. 'Short take-off but arrested recovery' (STOBAR) is a mechanism to launch and recover jets from the aircraft carrier.

    Why DRDO's TAPAS is a gamechanger

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2023, 9:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From the IAF Vault: Story of how the longest-serving squadron got cobra on its crest

    From the IAF Vault: Story of how the longest-serving squadron got cobra on its crest

    Aero India 2023: Why DRDO's TAPAS is a gamechanger

    Aero India 2023: Why DRDO's TAPAS is a gamechanger

    Aero India 2023: The drones that may keep an eye on India's northern borders soon

    Aero India 2023: The UAVs that may keep an eye on India's northern borders soon

    Aero India 2023 INS Vikrant to be ready for deployment by yearend; TEDBF aircraft production by 2032: Navy chief

    INS Vikrant to be ready for deployment by 2023-end; TEDBF aircraft production by 2032: Navy chief

    Solar powered drone 'SURAJ' unveiled at Aero India 2023; know its use, features and more snt

    Solar-powered drone 'SURAJ' unveiled at Aero India 2023; know its use, features and more

    Recent Stories

    Breaking the Cycle of Childhood Cancer: Addressing the Growing Global Epidemic RBA

    Breaking the Cycle of Childhood Cancer: Addressing the Growing Global Epidemic

    Power walks to short walks: 5 ways to burn fat during morning exercise RBA

    Power walks to short walks: 5 ways to burn fat during morning exercise

    Numerology Prediction for February 19 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 19, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for February 19 2023 Aries Cancer Capricorn Leo Libra Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 19, 2023: Be careful Aries, Gemini; good day for Sagittarius

    ICC Womens T20 World Cup, IND vs ENG: Smriti Mandhana-Richa Ghosh heroics in vain as England win by 11 runs against India; fans upset-ayh

    ICC Women's T20 World Cup, IND vs ENG: Mandhana-Richa heroics in vain as England win by 11 runs; fans upset

    Recent Videos

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon