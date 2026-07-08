SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia attacked the Bhagwant Mann govt after the FBI charged Punjab Police SHO Gurinderjit Nagra in a $400k extortion case. Majithia alleged a nexus between AAP, gangsters, and police, causing 'global embarrassment'.

Majithia Slams AAP Govt Over FBI Probe

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government following reports that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has charged a Punjab Police officer in connection with a $400,000 extortion case.

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The case involving Gurinderjit Singh Nagra, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Tanda Police Station, has sparked a political storm in the state. According to Majithia, the FBI has charged the inspector for his alleged role in an extortion scheme targeting a family in the United States.

Taking to social media platform X, Majithia detailed the gravity of the allegations, claiming that while the family was being threatened on American soil, their relatives back in India were allegedly being framed in a fabricated murder case. "The FBI has charged Punjab Police SHO Gurinderjit Singh Nagra of Tanda Police Station in connection with a $400,000 extortion case. Allegation: The family was threatened in the United States, while their relatives in India were allegedly implicated in a false murder case," Majithia posted.

The Akali leader drew a parallel between the officer and high-profile gangsters, stating that a member of the state's own police force has now ended up on the radar of the top American investigative agency. "Just as the FBI sought the extradition of Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi, and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, a Punjab Police officer has now also come under the FBI's scanner. Due to the alleged misdeeds of "Guru Dhokhi" Bhagwant Mann and his coterie, the Punjab Police, once known for its reputation, has today become a symbol of global embarrassment," he added.

Majithia further alleged that the incident exposes a deeper "nexus" between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), gangsters, and a section of the police force. "Guru Dhokhi Bhagwant Mann, the alleged dark deeds of the "permanent police" under a "temporary DGP" have now become known across the world. If the FBI takes this inspector to the United States, the alleged AAP, gangster, and Punjab Police nexus will be exposed before the world, something many have been demanding," the Akali leader asserted.

FBI Crackdown on India-Based Crime Groups

The development comes as the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Wednesday announced a reward of up to USD 50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, who is wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group. The agency said Singh has ties to Sacramento and Fresno in California, as well as Canada, India and Mexico.

The latest development comes hours after US federal prosecutors charged gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar with allegedly orchestrating the assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023.

According to the US Department of Justice, Bishnoi and Brar were among 37 defendants charged in three federal indictments as part of "Operation Hard Ball", a coordinated crackdown targeting India-based organised crime groups allegedly involved in violent crimes, extortion and international narcotics trafficking. The indictments also named other alleged organised crime figures, including Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Ravinder Singh Dhanda. Prosecutors alleged that Dhanda operated an international drug distribution network, while the Bhagwanpuria gang functioned as a transnational criminal syndicate with members across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. (ANI)