Delhi's Rouse Avenue court extended the judicial custody of Prahlad Kulkarni and Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar till July 11 in the NEET-UG paper leak case. The CBI has arrested 12 people so far in connection with the nationwide scandal.

Court Extends Custody in NEET Leak Case

The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Prahlad Kulkarni and Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar till July 11. They were produced after the expiry of the previous Judicial custody. They have been arrested in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) paper leak case.

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Special Judge (CBI) Ajay Gupta extended the judicial custody of Prahlad Kulkarni and Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar till the next date. The other accused are to be produced on the next date.

CBI Probe and Arrests

The CBI Public Prosecutor Neetu Singh appeared for the CBI and prayed for an extension of the judicial custody of the accused persons.

The CBI has arrested Mangi Lal Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Yash Yadav, Shubham Khairnar, Manisha Waghmare, Prahalad Kulakarni, Dhananjay Lokhande, Manisha Mandhare, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, and Dr. Manoj Shirure in this case. All are running in judicial custody after the CBI questioning.

The court had allowed Yash Yadav to appear in the rescheduled NEET UG EXAM on June 21 and to attend his sister's wedding in custody on June 22.

Earlier, the court had rejected the regular bail plea of Manisha Waghmare.

Details of the Alleged Leak Chain

An FIR was registered on May 12, 2026, on the Complaint filed by a government official under sections of BNS, the Prevention of Corruption Act, and offences of using unfair means in exams, etc.

It is alleged by the CBI that Mangilal Biwal contacted Shubham Khairnar to obtain the NEET question for Vikas Biwal. Question papers have been recovered from the mobile phone of Mangilal Biwal. Mangilal received the leaked NEET UG Paper from Yash Yadav for a deal of Rs. 10 lakh.

During interrogation, Mangilal's son Vikas Biwal said that he came in contact with Yash Yadav during the coaching in Sikar, Rajasthan. It is alleged that Mangilal Biwal contacted Shubham Khairnar for a question paper for his son Vikas Biwal. Thereafter, the larger chain was created with other Accused persons

It is also alleged that Shubham first leaked the paper to Yash, then Yash to Mangilal to Vikas to Dinesh Biwal. It is also alleged that Mangi Lal further sold the leaked paper to various candidates for Rs. 12 lakh.

(ANI)