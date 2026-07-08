Rescue ops are underway for 5 missing workers after a landslide in Wayanad killed 3. CM Satheesan is expected to visit as teams battle bad weather. The government has announced two probes into the tunnel construction site disaster.

Keralam Revenue Minister AP Anil Kumar on Wednesday said Chief Minister VD Satheesan is expected to visit the Wayanad Landslide site as rescue operations continue "aggressively" under challenging weather conditions to locate five workers still missing after the Kalladi tunnel construction site disaster.

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Speaking to ANI, Anil Kumar said persistent adverse weather remains the biggest challenge for rescue personnel despite the deployment of multiple disaster response teams. "The rescue operation is ongoing on, though the weather is not favourable, which is the main challenge. SDRF and NDRF teams are engaged in the search and rescue operation very aggressively. The CM is also supposed to visit here," the minister said.

Search Intensified in Zoned Areas

Kerala Minister T Siddique said the search operation has been intensified after dividing the affected area into four operational zones based on the assessment of rescue teams. "We have divided the whole area into four zones; the search operation is in full swing. We suspect that most of the missing persons might be in Zones 1 and 3. Teams of NDRF and Civil Defence are engaged in the operation," Siddique told reporters.

District Collector and District Magistrate Meghashree DR said authorities have deployed adequate manpower, equipment and trained dogs to continue the search operation without interruption. "We have continued the search and rescue operation today also. We have divided this into four zones. We have sufficient men, equipment and sniffer dogs with us. Our objective is to find the five missing persons and reinstate transportation. We have sufficient strength with us and will continue the work," she said.

"As of today, we have found three bodies. Since morning, we have not found anything, but the search has begun and it is going on in full swing. Five people are missing and three have been found dead. One person is in the ICU, but he is stable. Everybody is stable," Meghashree added.

Rescue operations entered the second day on Wednesday after the landslide struck the tunnel construction site at Kalladi in Meppadi Grama Panchayat at around 11:15 am on Tuesday, killing three workers and leaving five others missing. The landslide buried a large section of the tunnel construction site under an estimated 7 to 10 feet of mud and debris.

Authorities have deployed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Civil Defence personnel, Fire and Rescue Services, police teams, sniffer dogs and cadaver dogs to locate those trapped beneath the debris. Earlier in the day, road connectivity to the disaster site was fully restored after roads blocked by the mudslide were cleared, allowing heavy machinery and rescue equipment to reach the affected area.

CM Announces Investigation

Meanwhile, Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Wednesday announced two separate investigations into the incident. One probe will examine the circumstances that led to the landslide, while the other will investigate whether the environmental clearance conditions imposed for the tunnel construction project were complied with.

"The central government had granted environmental clearance for this tunnel construction project with strict instructions. Whether the contractors followed them will be examined. Work will resume only after assessing all accident risks; until then, construction remains suspended," the Chief Minister said.

Weather Poses Challenge

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Wayanad, forecasting heavy rainfall of 7 cm to 11 cm at isolated places, with continuing rain posing additional challenges to the rescue operation. (ANI)