Police arrested Amritpal Singh Dhillon, a Canada-based NRI, for fatally hitting veteran marathoner Fauja Singh in a hit-and-run case. Dhillon admitted he was speeding and panicked after the accident.

A 26-year-old man from Canada has been arrested in Punjab for causing the death of Fauja Singh, the world's oldest marathon runner. The accused Amritpal Singh Dhillon allegedly ran over the 114-year-old with his SUV on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway near the veteran runner's native village of Bias.

The accused had returned to India just three weeks ago and was staying in Kartarpur, his hometown.

Scroll to load tweet…

Police confirm hit-and-run and arrest

Senior Superintendent of Police (Jalandhar Rural) Harvinder Singh confirmed that Dhillon was arrested from his Kartarpur residence on Tuesday night. His Toyota Fortuner SUV, which had a Punjab registration number, has also been seized.

Scroll to load tweet…

Police said that CCTV footage and broken parts of the vehicle's headlight found at the accident site helped them identify the vehicle. Investigators revealed that the SUV had changed ownership multiple times in recent years.

Accused admits speeding and panic

During police questioning, Dhillon admitted that he was driving fast because he was in a hurry for personal work. He said he panicked after hitting Fauja Singh and fled the scene without stopping to help.

"He should have stopped the vehicle and taken Fauja Singh to the hospital," said SSP Harvinder Singh. The accused also revealed that he had changed one of the tyres of his vehicle on the same day the accident happened.

Fauja Singh's final moments

According to eyewitnesses in Bias village, Fauja Singh was crossing the road when the speeding SUV struck him. The impact threw him several feet into the air. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Monday evening.

The police registered an FIR against Dhillon under sections 281 (rash driving) and 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Fauja Singh: A legend remembered

Fauja Singh was not just a marathon runner, he was a symbol of strength and determination. Born in 1911, he began long-distance running at the age of 89. Despite being born with weak legs, he went on to complete marathons in London, New York and Hong Kong.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

In 2011, he became the first 100-year-old to complete a full marathon in Toronto, earning the title 'Turbaned Tornado'. Even after retiring, he continued to promote fitness and social causes.

Just last year, he had joined Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria in a walkathon to raise awareness against drug abuse.

Tributes pour in from across India

Leaders from across the political spectrum paid tributes to Fauja Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Singh was 'extraordinary, not only because of his age but also because of his ability to inspire generations'.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Fauja Singh had brought pride to the Sikh community worldwide. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also expressed deep sorrow at his passing.

Scroll to load tweet…

On Tuesday, the Punjab Assembly observed a moment of tribute, led by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ravjot Singh.

A loss felt worldwide

Fauja Singh's death is being mourned not just in India but around the world. Known for his quiet strength and remarkable endurance, Singh had spent most of his athletic years in the UK before returning to Punjab after retirement.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

His journey from a village in Punjab to international marathon tracks inspired millions. His life was a message: age is no barrier when there is determination.

(With inputs from news agencies)