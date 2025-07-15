- Home
- India
- Who Was Fauja Singh, The 114-Year-Old 'Turbaned Tornado' Killed in a Tragic Road Accident in Punjab?
Who Was Fauja Singh, The 114-Year-Old 'Turbaned Tornado' Killed in a Tragic Road Accident in Punjab?
Veteran marathon runner Fauja Singh, known as the 'Turbaned Tornado', passed away at 114 after a tragic road accident in Punjab’s Jalandhar district.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Fauja Singh, the ‘Turbaned Tornado,’ Is No More
He outlived two world wars, witnessed India’s independence, and ran marathons into his 100s — but on Monday evening, Fauja Singh’s extraordinary journey came to an end.
The 114-year-old was out for a walk, as he often did, in his native village of Bias in Punjab’s Jalandhar district, when he was hit by a speeding, unidentified vehicle. He suffered critical head injuries and passed away in a private hospital a few hours later.
From Fragile Childhood to Timeless Champion
Born on April 1, 1911, into a family of farmers, Fauja Singh had a rough start. As a child, he couldn’t walk until the age of five. Many thought he wouldn’t survive long. But life, it seems, had other plans.
He quietly grew into a man of immense resilience. It was in 1993 that he immigrated to England to be with one of his sons after his wife Gian Kaur’s death.
While living in England, Fauja Singh took to long walks and jogs in the public parks around his home in Ilford. It was during this time that he met marathon coach Harmandar Singh, a chance encounter that would change his life.
At the age of 89, Fauja entered the London Marathon in April 2000 — and finished it in 6 hours and 54 minutes, smashing the previous world record in his age category by an incredible 58 minutes.
From 2000 to 2012, Fauja Singh ran London Marathon six times, Toronto Marathon twice and New York Marathon once.
A Global Icon: Records, Recognition, and Runs That Inspired the World
In recognition of his incredible contributions to sport and charity, Fauja Singh was honoured with the British Empire Medal in 2015. Two years earlier, in 2013, he received the Ellis Island Medal of Honour from the National Ethnic Coalition in the United States. He also had the distinction of being one of the torchbearers for the 2012 London Olympics.
At the age of 100, Fauja Singh made headlines worldwide when he completed the Toronto Marathon in 8 hours and 11 minutes in 2011. The following year, he ran his final full marathon in London, finishing in 7 hours, 49 minutes, and 21 seconds. After retiring from full marathons, he continued to run shorter distances — most notably in the 10-km category, with his last international appearance at the Hong Kong marathon in 2013.
Fauja also participated in a 10-km race at the Lahore Marathon, where his performance drew praise from then Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf.
The Man Behind the Miles
Despite global attention, Fauja Singh never chased the spotlight. He ran for causes. His first race was to raise money for premature babies. Later, he championed awareness about diabetes, health, and even drug abuse in Punjab.
Last year, at the age of 114, he marched alongside Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria in the ‘Nasha Mukt, Rangla Punjab’ campaign — walking not just with his feet, but with conviction.
"Deeply saddened by the passing of Sardar Fauja Singh Ji, the legendary marathon runner and symbol of resilience. At 114, he joined me in the 'Nasha Mukt, Rangla Punjab' march with unmatched spirit. His legacy will continue to inspire a drug-free Punjab. Om Shanti Om," the governor posted on X.
“His legacy, however, will forever live on in the hearts of those fighting for a healthier and drug-free Punjab. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers across the globe. May his soul attain eternal peace, said the governor,” Kataria added in a statement.
Those close to him often spoke of how humble he was. He lived simply. He prayed daily. He ate modestly. “My beard and my turban have enhanced my respect in the world, and I believe in God... That's the reason I was able to accomplish my goals in life,” he had once said during a felicitation event.
“My Turbaned Tornado Is No More”
Author Khushwant Singh, who penned Fauja’s biography The Turbaned Tornado, confirmed the news after speaking to his family.
In a post on X, Khushwant Singh said, "My Turbaned Tornado is no more. It is with great sadness that I share the passing of my most revered S. Fauja Singh. He was struck by an unidentified vehicle around 3.30 pm today in his village, Bias, while crossing the road. Rest in peace, my dear Fauja."
Khushwant had often called Fauja his greatest inspiration — not because of the records he set, but because of the humility with which he carried his fame.
A Nation Pays Tribute
As the news spread, tributes began pouring in from all corners. Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, “Fauja Singh Ji was extraordinary because of his unique persona and the manner in which he inspired the youth of India on a very important topic of fitness. He was an exceptional athlete with incredible determination. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and countless admirers around the world.”
Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said: “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Fauja Singh Ji, the legendary marathon runner, at the age of 114 in a tragic road accident. His extraordinary life and unwavering spirit will continue to inspire generations. May his soul rest in peace.”
Fauja Singh didn’t just represent athletic greatness — he was a symbol of timeless grace. A beacon for the elderly. A pride for Sikhs across the world. A reminder that it’s never too late to start something new.
Legacy That Can’t Be Measured in Kilometres
Over the years, Fauja inspired not just runners, but poets, artists, schoolchildren, and athletes across the globe. His life was turned into documentaries, speeches, and a 114-page biography that captured both his discipline and his joy.
And yet, no book or film can quite explain the feeling of watching him — a thin, white-bearded man in a turban, quietly lining up at the start of a race with athletes less than half his age, ready to go the distance.
Because Fauja Singh didn’t run to compete. He ran because it gave him life.