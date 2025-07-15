Image Credit : Getty

Born on April 1, 1911, into a family of farmers, Fauja Singh had a rough start. As a child, he couldn’t walk until the age of five. Many thought he wouldn’t survive long. But life, it seems, had other plans.

He quietly grew into a man of immense resilience. It was in 1993 that he immigrated to England to be with one of his sons after his wife Gian Kaur’s death.

While living in England, Fauja Singh took to long walks and jogs in the public parks around his home in Ilford. It was during this time that he met marathon coach Harmandar Singh, a chance encounter that would change his life.

At the age of 89, Fauja entered the London Marathon in April 2000 — and finished it in 6 hours and 54 minutes, smashing the previous world record in his age category by an incredible 58 minutes.

From 2000 to 2012, Fauja Singh ran London Marathon six times, Toronto Marathon twice and New York Marathon once.