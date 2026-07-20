A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father at their Jahangirpuri home. He fled and remains absconding. Police have formed multiple teams to trace him.

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father at their home in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri when her mother and younger brother were away, police said on Sunday.

The accused has since fled and remains absconding. According to the FIR filed at Mahendra Park police station, the incident occurred on July 7 when the girl's father, who lives separately in Badli village, came to the house and raped her. He threatened to kill her and her mother if she disclosed the assault to anyone.

The survivor lives with her mother and 10-year-old brother in Jahangirpuri.

Police Book Accused Under POCSO, BNS Sections

Police have booked the accused under Sections 64(2) and 65(1) of the BNS for rape, Section 351(3) for criminal intimidation, and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

"Multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend him at the earliest," a senior police officer said.

The survivor has been sent for medical examination and her statement under Section 183 of the BNSS has been recorded.

The accused remains at large. Investigation is ongoing.