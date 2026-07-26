The Centre has temporarily extended the Fast Track Special Courts (FTSC) Scheme until September 30, 2026. There are 775 FTSCs, including 398 exclusive POCSO courts, functional across 29 States/UTs to expedite rape and POCSO cases.

The Centre has temporarily extended the Fast Track Special Courts (FTSC) Scheme till September 30, 2026, with 775 FTSCs, including 398 exclusive POCSO (e-POCSO) courts, functional across 29 States/UTs as of April 30, 2026, according to the Ministry of Law and Justice.

A Centrally Sponsored Scheme to set up FTSCs, including exclusive POCSO (ePOCSO) courts, was launched in October 2019, for the expeditious trial and disposal of pending cases related to rape and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The Scheme has been extended twice, with the last extension valid up to March 31, 2026 for establishment of 790 FTSCs. The Scheme has been temporarily extended upto September 30, 2026. As per the information made available by the High Courts, as of 30.04.2026, 775 FTSCs, including 398 exclusive POCSO (e-POCSO) Courts were functional in 29 States/UTs, a release added.

Case Statistics and Backlog

According to information provided by the High Courts, 81,471 cases were registered, 76,319 cases were disposed of, and 2,02,175 cases were pending before FTSCs, including exclusive POCSO courts, in 2023. In 2024, 88,902 cases were registered, 85,595 were disposed of and 2,04,122 remained pending. In 2025, 1,43,936 cases were registered, 66,500 were disposed of and 2,45,579 cases remained pending.

Funding and Financial Support

The funds under the FTSC Scheme are released on the pattern of Centrally Sponsored Scheme (Central share: State share :: 60:40, 90:10) to cover the salaries of one Judicial Officer along with 7 support Staff per FTSC and a Flexi Grant for meeting the day-to-day expenses. The funds are reimbursed to the States/UTs after receipt of the expenditure statements from them. The Department has released a sum of ₹1259.51 crore to the States/UTs since its inception to ensure the smooth functioning of the courts. The State/UT-wise details of central share of funds released during the last three years including FY 2026-27 are given at Annexure-II.

The Ministry said that funds under the FTSC Scheme are released under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme pattern, with the Central and State share at 60:40 and 90:10, to cover the salaries of one Judicial Officer along with 7 support Staff per FTSC and a Flexi Grant for meeting the day-to-day expenses. The funds are reimbursed to the States/UTs after receipt of the expenditure statements from them. The Department has released a sum of ₹1259.51 crore to the States/UTs since its inception to ensure the smooth functioning of the courts, as per the Law Ministry.

Oversight and Strengthening of FTSCs

The Ministry further said that regular review meetings are held through video conferencing with the States/UTs and High Courts to strengthen the functioning of FTSCs. According to the release, to strengthen the functioning of FTSCs, regular review meetings are held via Video Conferencing with the States/UTs and the High Courts. The Minister of Law and Justice has written to Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of the High Courts regarding the need for timely action and strict compliance with timelines under the POCSO Act and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. In addition, the performance of FTSCs is a regular agenda item in the Inter-State Zonal Council meetings to improve inter-governmental coordination and expedite justice delivery, it added.

Recruitment and Infrastructure Development

As regards the recruitment of judges and staff in courts, filling up of vacant positions of the judicial officers in District and Subordinate courts, including the FTSCs, is the responsibility of the State/UT Governments and the concerned High Courts. As per the Constitutional framework, in exercise of powers conferred under proviso to Article 309 read with Articles 233 and 234 of the Constitution, the State/UT Government in consultation with the respective High Court frames the rules regarding the recruitment and appointment of Judicial Officers.

The primary responsibility for the development of infrastructure facilities for District and Subordinate Courts in the States/UTs rests with the State/UT Governments. However, to augment the resources of the State /UT Governments, the Union Government has been implementing a Centrally Sponsored Scheme for the Development of Infrastructure Facilities for District and Subordinate Courts by providing financial assistance to the State/UT Governments in the prescribed fund sharing between Center and States since 1993-94, a release added.

At present, there are five components of the Scheme for which Central assistance is granted to the States/UTs viz (i) Court Halls (ii) Residential Units (iii) Lawyers' Halls (iv) Toilet Complexes and (v) Digital Computer Rooms. An amount of ₹4,519.47 crore has been provided as financial assistance to the States/UTs under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for the Development of Infrastructure Facilities for Judiciary during the XV Finance Commission cycle. Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal informed in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. (ANI)