A farmer was arrested for allegedly brutally killing his 5- and 7-year-old sons following an argument with his wife. Keep scrolling to learn more.

A 40-year-old farmer was arrested on Wednesday in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for allegedly brutally killing his two sons, aged 5 and 7. He reportedly threw a gem into Jayakwadi Canal on Monday evening following a frequent domestic dispute. The body of the elder son was recovered from the canal. According to Pachod police in rural Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the accused, Somnath, alias Parameshwar Rodge (40), took his songs on his scooter on Monday evening. He gave them the pretext of buying chocolates and vada pav.

Farmer Brutally Kills his Sons

“He allegedly threw both of them into the canal. Farmers who witnessed the incident tried to intervene, but he allegedly abused them and pelted stones at them,” police said. Pachod police registered a murder FIR against the accused following a complaint by his wife, Sushma (27). A group of farmers spotted Aryan alias Ayush Somnath Rodge around 9am in the Indegaon-Bramhagaon stretch of the canal while heading to switch on water pumps. They pulled the body out and alerted authorities. After a postmortem at the rural hospital in Pachod, the body was handed over to the family,” an officer said.

Sub-divisional police officer Sunil Patil said Rodge told investigators that arguments with his wife, Sushma (27), over their children’s upbringing had prompted him to comit the crime. “He has confessed that he wanted to kill both the children,” Patil said.

Child's Last Rites Performed

The accused also told investigators that he had planned to kill himself and had thought about killing his wife too, but she had not accompanied him and hence escaped “a similar fate” as their sons, said inspector Mahadev Naikwade of Pachod police. Ayush’s last rites were performed in Nandar village on Wednesday evening with tight police security. Detectives are still working to piece together the events leading up to the crime.