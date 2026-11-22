Tamil Nadu Murder Case: The guy used the weapon on himself after the assault, causing severe wounds before passing out inside the residence.

In the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu, a 23-year-old man reportedly stabbed and strangled a 16-year-old Class 11 girl to death after suspecting her of talking to someone on the phone. Later, the accused made an attempt at suicide and was discovered at the girl's home with severe injuries.

Muthuraja, who works at a nearby welding company, has been identified as the accused. Preliminary evidence indicates that the two were in a relationship and shared a neighbourhood. However, repeated disputes over Muthuraja's concerns that the girl was talking to someone else reportedly soured their relationship.

A Phone Call Argument Turns Deadly

The girl was alone at home on Saturday, when the school was closed for a holiday, according to the police. Muthuraja allegedly went to her home and confronted her about his concerns, which led to another altercation.

Muthuraja allegedly attacked the adolescent with a knife before strangling her to death as the altercation quickly descended into violence. He used the weapon on himself after the assault, causing severe injuries before passing out inside the house.

Hospitalised Accused, Police Open Investigation

Locals discovered Muthuraja and the girl inside the home. After saving him, they took him to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, where he is presently receiving medical attention.

After being notified, police arrived at the location. In the meantime, a post-mortem examination was performed on the girl's body at the Sebathaiyapuram Government Primary Health Centre.

The circumstances surrounding the murder and the accused's subsequent attempt at suicide are being investigated by police.