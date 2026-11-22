Agra Police arrested a man after a video of celebratory gunfire at a wedding in Garhi Dariyab village went viral on social media. The incident occurred on November 20, 2026, involving a licensed revolver. An FIR has been registered by the Fatehabad police.

Agra: Police have arrested a man on Sunday after a viral video showed him engaging in celebratory gunfire at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place in Garhi Dariyab village amid the presence of guests. The law enforcement confirmed that the reckless firing created an immediate hazard for everyone nearby, creating alleged panic in the wedding.

Firing a Weapon at a Wedding Is a Violation

Let us tell you that firing weapons at weddings violated the law due to obvious safety reasons. The suspect discharged round into the air before video clips of the event started circulating publicly online.

Viral Video Triggered Arrest

Social media platform X carried the video showing the suspect firing the firearm. Users shared the clip widely across multiple platforms. Taking immediate note of the viral clip, Fatehabad police dispatched a team to track down the suspect and verify the video's authenticity.

Identification of Suspect and Licensed Revolver

Careful visual analysis of the clip helped Agra Police to identify the suspect. The officers soon traced him to the wedding party in Garhi Dariyab village. Investigators said the weapon used in the incident was a licensed revolver. Authorities have stressed that a gun license does not give anyone the right to shoot weapons at public celebrations.

FIR Registration and Legal Action in Fatehabad

After the identification, Fatehabada police registered an FIR against the accused. The FIR cites legal provisions covering dangerous firearm conduct that puts public safety at risk