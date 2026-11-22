BJP leader Nitin Nabin is scheduled to visit Karimnagar for the Loktantra Bachao, Arajkata Hatao campaign. Local leaders anticipate a massive rally turnout of 40,000 people, with arrangements supervised by Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

BJP Leader Nitin Nabin to Address Mega Rally in Karimnagar Today

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 22 (ANI): BJP National President Nitin Nabin is scheduled to visit Telangana as part of the party's "Loktantra Bachao, Arajkata Hatao" campaign and address a mega public rally in Karimnagar. Telangana BJP President Ramchander Rao has expressed confidence that the rally will witness a massive turnout, with nearly 40,000 people expected to participate.

Speaking to ANI, Ramchander Rao said that Nitin Nabin would arrive in Karimnagar at around 2:00 PM and address the public meeting before proceeding to Hyderabad at 3:00 PM. He is scheduled to fly back to New Delhi from Hyderabad. “As part of ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajkata Hatao’, Nitin Nabin is coming to Telangana. He will address a huge rally in Karimnagar. He will arrive in Karimnagar around 2:00 PM and leave for Hyderabad at 3:00 PM, from where he will fly back to Delhi. This is his schedule,” Rao said.

He further said that elaborate arrangements were being made for the rally under the supervision of Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar. “The arrangements for his rally are being made and are being overseen by Bandi Sanjay, MOS of the Government of India. We expect this rally to be a huge success,” Rao said. Highlighting the response to previous BJP programmes in the state, the Telangana BJP chief referred to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in Hyderabad and senior BJP leader Sunil Bansal’s rally in Nirmal, saying both events had witnessed significant participation from the public and party workers.

“Earlier, Amit Shah ji’s rally in Hyderabad and Sunil Bansal ji’s rally in Nirmal were both highly successful, with large-scale participation from the people as well as party cadre,” he said. Expressing optimism about the upcoming Karimnagar rally, Rao said the party was expecting a turnout of nearly 40,000 people. “Here also, in Karimnagar, we expect the crowd to cross nearly 40,000, with 40,000 people participating in the rally,” he added. The BJP is looking to make the Karimnagar rally a major show of strength as part of its "Loktantra Bachao, Arajkata Hatao" campaign in Telangana, with the party aiming to mobilise a large number of supporters and strengthen its organisational presence in the state. (ANI)