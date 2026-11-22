Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed students at Babu Banarasi Das University, urging them to view failure as a pathway to success and face life's challenges with confidence. He also highlighted government initiatives for youth opportunities.

Rajnath Singh Advises Students to Treat Failure as Key to Success

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday urged students to treat failure as a natural part of their journey towards success, face challenges with confidence and never give up, saying that their circumstances do not determine their future, but their efforts do. Addressing the convocation ceremony of Babu Banarasi Das University in Lucknow, Singh cited the examples of scientist Thomas Alva Edison and spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda to encourage students to overcome setbacks and confront difficulties rather than run away from them.

"Remember that it is not your circumstances but your efforts that decide your future," Singh told the graduating students. Referring to Edison's childhood struggles, Singh said the scientist was not a good student and had faced difficulties, including a significant loss of hearing. However, he did not give up and went on to make inventions that changed human history. The Defence Minister said students should not be discouraged by repeated failures, describing them as an essential part of learning and progress. "But as they say in the world of computers and IT, failure is a feature. Failure is a feature, not a bug," he said.

Explaining the importance of accepting setbacks, Singh said that just as students pay fees to receive education in schools and colleges, they must also be prepared to pay the price of failure while learning and moving forward in life. He also recalled an incident from Swami Vivekananda's life in Varanasi, when a group of monkeys chased him. Singh said Vivekananda turned around to face the monkeys, after which they ran away. Drawing a lesson from the incident, he urged students to confront their difficulties. "Face the brutes. Whatever challenges have come your way in life, fight them. Do not run away," Singh said.

He told students that the degree they received marked the completion of their university examinations, which had a fixed syllabus, examination dates and predetermined answers. However, the professional world they were entering would not have a fixed syllabus, and new challenges would emerge every day. "I am not trying to scare you. Rather, I am saying that you should not panic at all in the face of these challenges in life; just be confident," he said. Singh also narrated a story about a king who challenged people to distinguish between real diamonds and glass imitations. While experienced jewellers failed, an ordinary person reportedly identified them by placing the stones in sunlight, explaining that the glass imitations became hot while the real diamonds remained cold.

Highlighting the government's efforts to create opportunities for young people, Singh referred to the Prime Minister Internship Scheme, the National Research Foundation and the Make in India programme. He said these initiatives were aimed at providing young people with opportunities to gain professional experience, pursue research and access employment opportunities. He also urged students to remain connected with India's culture, civilisation and traditions, saying that returning to one's roots could help strengthen identity, knowledge and curiosity.