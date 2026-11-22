Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed BBDU graduates, urging them to prioritize professional skills and personal passion over academic degrees. He emphasized confidence, overcoming self-doubt, and adapting to modern technological shifts like AI.

Rajnath Singh Urges Students To Prioritize Skills Over Degrees Today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday urged students to look beyond their academic degrees, identify their interests and build their careers on the basis of their skills and professional competence, saying that while a degree may provide the first opportunity, their abilities would ultimately define their identity.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of Babu Banarasi Das University (BBDU) in Lucknow, Singh said that students should not allow their degrees to restrict their career choices and should remain open to exploring new paths. "Your degree will definitely get you the first opportunity, but after that, your identity will be defined by your skills. It will not be just by your degree, but by your learning capacity, your professional knowledge, and only by your professional competence," he said.

Emphasising the importance of confidence and the ability to face challenges, Singh said that professional competence helps individuals develop the confidence required to overcome difficult situations. He also encouraged students to choose careers according to their interests and passion, noting that the subject in which a person acquires a degree need not necessarily determine the direction of their professional life.

"I believe that a degree is not meant to limit you to a specific field; it is just there to give you a starting point for your career. What you do next depends on your interests, as well as your skill set alongside those interests," he said.

Citing filmmaker Satyajit Ray and the architect of India's White Revolution, Dr Verghese Kurien, as examples, Singh pointed out that both pursued paths different from their initial academic backgrounds. He said Ray had studied economics, while Kurien had studied mechanical engineering before becoming a leading figure in India's cooperative movement.

"That is why I say, never fear creating new paths for yourselves, my children. Never fear creating new paths in your lives," he told the students. The Defence Minister also cautioned students against allowing self-doubt to become an obstacle to their growth.

While acknowledging that people sometimes overthink their shortcomings, he said they must develop the determination to overcome such barriers. "Children, never accept defeat in life," Singh said, adding, "If you have firm conviction and strong willpower, no power in the world will be able to stop you from achieving success."

Reflecting on his own journey, Singh said he was born into an ordinary family in a village and had initially aspired either to become a university professor or to play a role in politics. He recalled completing his MSc and working as a teacher before entering public life. "Today I am fulfilling this responsibility, and God has given me the opportunity to protect the country's borders," he said.

Singh also underlined the importance of national security, saying that the country could become an advanced and developed nation only when its borders were secure. During his address, the Defence Minister spoke about the rapid pace of technological change and the growing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education and professional work.

He said AI was already helping students prepare assignments, understand difficult subjects and conduct research, reducing tasks that earlier took hours to just a few minutes or seconds. "This is the magic of Artificial Intelligence," he said, adding that new technologies would continue to create opportunities while increasing the need for new skills.

Singh also spoke about the importance of finding fulfilment in one's profession. Pointing out that a person spends nearly 80,000 hours working during their professional life, he urged students to pursue work that interests them and brings them a sense of joy. "Whenever I visit a university and meet students like you all, I always say that you should identify your interests and choose your career based on your interests, based on your passion," he said.

At the beginning of his address, Singh congratulated the graduating students and wished them success in their future endeavours. He also acknowledged the contribution of their parents, guardians and teachers, urging them to express gratitude to those whose guidance and support had helped them reach this milestone.

Recalling his association with the university's namesake, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Babu Banarsi Das, Singh said he was a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly when Das served as its Speaker. He described Das as a highly skilled and talented leader who maintained decorum in political life.

Singh also remembered Das's son, former Rajya Sabha MP and Union Minister Akhilesh Das Gupta, describing him as a dynamic person who was approachable and took joy in helping people, particularly those in need. Linking the spirit of helping others with spirituality, Singh said that spirituality was not limited to religious practices but was rooted in the elevation and expansion of the human mind.

"I believe spirituality is the elevation of the mind. The mind growing, the mind rising up--that's truly what spirituality is," he said. Using a mathematical analogy, Singh asked students to imagine the mind as a circle and said that expanding its circumference represented the growth of a person's mind and spiritual outlook.

He also recalled former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's words: "No one can become great with a small mind, and no one can stand with a broken mind." Singh said that developing a broad mind was among the greatest achievements in human life, surpassing wealth and other worldly possessions.