A fire broke out in the Sasaram-Patna passenger train on Monday at Bihar’s Sasaram Junction, reportedly due to a suspected short circuit, triggering panic among passengers and railway officials.

A fire broke out in the Sasaram-Patna passenger train on Monday at Bihar’s Sasaram Junction, reportedly due to a suspected short circuit, triggering panic among passengers and railway officials. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

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The incident has once again raised concerns over railway safety, coming barely a day after another major fire scare involving the Trivandrum Central–Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express (Train No. 12431) in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district.

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In the Rajdhani Express incident, all 68 passengers travelling in the affected coach were evacuated safely before the situation could escalate. However, the aftermath turned tragic when a relief vehicle rushing to the accident site later met with an accident, leaving more than five railway employees seriously injured.

Back-to-back fire incidents in trains within two days have intensified concerns over passenger safety and the condition of railway infrastructure, prompting calls for stricter maintenance and safety checks.