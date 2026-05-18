Amit Shah will launch the 'Jan Jan Suvidha Kendra' in Bastar, turning security camps into development hubs. This initiative will bring governance, banking, and healthcare services directly to remote tribal communities for the first time.

The forests of Bastar, once known for gunfire and security operations, are set to witness a historic transformation as Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the "Jan Jan Suvidha Kendra" model from Netanar in Bastar on Monday. It is an initiative that symbolises the changing face of the region, where security camps are now being transformed into centres of development and public service.

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The initiative, prepared by the Chhattisgarh government, aims to bring governance and essential services directly to remote tribal communities that have remained disconnected from basic administrative and welfare facilities for decades. Amit Shah will launch the "Jan Jan Suvidha Kendra" initiative during his two-day visit to Chhattisgarh from May 18 to May 19. The visit assumes significance as it comes after the Centre's announcement earlier this year regarding its goal of achieving a "Naxal-free India" by March 31.

A Hub for Multiple Government Services

The initiative is especially significant for villages where people still travel long distances for even the basic government-related work. Under this model, officials in the Chhattisgarh government said, selected security camp premises will be converted into integrated public service centres, offering multiple government services under one roof. Priority will be given to villages where access to administrative offices, banking facilities, healthcare and digital services remains limited.

"These centres will provide Common Service Centre (CSC)-based services such as Aadhaar updates, banking facilities, applications for income, caste and domicile certificates, ration card services, Ayushman Bharat cards, e-Shram registration, electricity bill payment, online applications, and railway and bus ticket booking. Printing, scanning and other digital services will also be available."

From Security-Centric to Development-Oriented

Officials said the initiative, developed under the leadership of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, represents a significant shift from a "security-centric" approach to a "development-oriented" model. Over the past two decades, several Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and state police camps were established across Naxal-affected regions to restore security, improve road connectivity and strengthen administrative outreach. With the security situation improving significantly in many areas, the government is now preparing to repurpose these very premises into "Jan Jan Suvidha Kendras."

"One of the biggest advantages of this initiative will be for tribal communities living in remote villages, who often have to travel to district or block headquarters for basic services. In many parts of Bastar, access to banks, internet facilities, hospitals and government offices is still extremely limited. If essential services such as banking, Aadhaar, ration cards, healthcare and pensions become available near their villages, it will save people both time and money while reducing hardship," they said.

Accelerating Digital Inclusion

The model is believed to accelerate digital inclusion in Bastar, as the areas in the region that once had little or no access to online systems will now be connected directly with government schemes and digital services. "The move is expected to reduce dependence on middlemen and make welfare delivery more transparent and accessible."

A Lifeline for Rural Healthcare

The initiative is also being viewed as highly significant from a healthcare perspective. As per the officials engaged in the process, these centres will provide primary healthcare services, vaccination facilities, maternal and child healthcare support, nutrition programmes and malaria control services. In regions where villages are located far from hospitals and clinics, they said, this model could become life-changing for rural communities, especially for pregnant women, children and elderly citizens who currently travel long distances for treatment.

Fostering Livelihood and Self-Reliance

"The government does not intend to limit these centres only to administrative services. The proposal also includes skill development training, employment guidance for youth, agricultural advisory services, PM-Kisan assistance and information related to forest produce and forest rights. This means the centres are expected to emerge as hubs for livelihood generation and self-reliance in rural areas."

Experts say that in Naxal-affected regions, the biggest challenge has not only been security but also the lack of opportunities. As education, healthcare, banking and employment-related services begin reaching villages, people's trust in governance is expected to strengthen further. That is why many observers are describing the initiative as a "development-driven long-term solution."

Integrated Development Hubs

These centres will also include fair price shops, drinking water facilities, internet connectivity, community meeting halls, primary schools and Ashram hostel facilities. In effect, these will function not merely as service centres, but as new rural development hubs.

Phased Implementation Plan

According to the Chhattisgarh government, "the project will be implemented in phases." "Camps with reduced operational requirements will first be identified, followed by infrastructure upgrades including electricity, water, internet and sanitation. Multiple departmental services will then be integrated, while local youth and self-help groups will be involved in operations and management."

The launch of the "Jan Jan Suvidha Kendra" model in Bastar is being seen as symbolic of a larger transformation in the region, where places once associated primarily with security deployment are now emerging as centres of development, healthcare, education and public welfare.

The "Jan Jan Suvidha Kendra" model, beginning from Netanar, is not merely an administrative initiative but also a message of a changing Bastar, where remote villages deep inside forest areas are steadily becoming connected with the country's mainstream development journey. (ANI)