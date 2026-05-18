The mutilated body of a woman was found packed in a trunk and bag on an express train in Lucknow. The dismembered remains triggered a massive multi-state investigation by railway police to identify the victim and apprehend the perpetrators.

Gruesome Discovery on Lucknow-Bound Train

A gruesome discovery shocked railway authorities on Monday when the mutilated body of a young woman was found packed inside a metal trunk and a bag aboard a passenger train.

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The incident has triggered a massive, multi-state investigation by the railway police.

The dismembered remains, consisting of a decapitated torso and limbs packed separately in polythene bags, were found abandoned in a sleeper coach of an express train travelling from Bihar's Chhapra to Lucknow's Gomti Nagar via Gorakhpur.

Police Detail Contents of Baggage

The matter came to light during a routine inspection of the S1 sleeper coach. Speaking on the incident, Lucknow Railways Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Mishra said, "During a routine check of the sleeper coach (S1), railway staff noticed an unclaimed box and a bag in the sleeper coach. The station master was immediately alerted, who subsequently informed the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF)."

Following the alert, a team from GRP Charbagh, along with senior officials, rushed to the spot. A specialised forensics field unit was also summoned from the Lucknow Commissionerate to examine the scene before opening the baggage.

"A field unit was called from the Commissionerate Lucknow, and when the box and bag were opened, a dead body was found inside the box, which had only a torso, no head. And the hands and legs were packed in a separate polythene bag, and the body was packed in a polythene bag inside the box. The hands and legs were packed and kept in the bag," Mishra added.

Investigation Launched to Identify Victim, Perpetrators

According to the police, the victim is estimated to be between 25 and 30 years old.

"The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Because the head is missing, identification of the victim is currently pending," the SP further said. The GRP has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified persons. Three specialised police teams have been constituted to trace the victim's identity, scan CCTV footage from halts along the route, and apprehend the perpetrators. Further details are awaited. (ANI)