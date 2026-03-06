Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal confirmed CM Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha nomination was his 'own decision,' adding Kumar dreams of a developed Bihar. Minister Ramkripal Yadav termed it a JDU internal matter and slammed the troubled opposition.

Nitish Kumar has a dream of a developed Bihar, Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal said on Friday, further reiterated that Kumar filing the nomination to Rajya Sabha "was his own decision." "He has made efforts for his dream of a developed Bihar, and we will continue to see his support in how Bihar progresses", he said. "The nomination for Rajya Sabha membership was filed by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar yesterday; this is his own decision...", he added.

Ramkripal Yadav terms move 'internal matter', slams opposition

On the matter, Minister Ramkripal Yadav on Thursday stated that it is an internal matter of the Janata Dal (United) and the CM's decision is paramount, while terming the opposition as "troubled." "This is an internal matter of the Janata Dal (United), and they will make the decision; those led by Nitish Kumar and his decision are paramount," he added. Taking a dig at the opposition, he said they are troubled because they are getting nothing and their credibility is eroding daily. "The opposition is troubled because they are getting nothing. Every day, the opposition's credibility is eroding, so they are very distressed. The NDA is united, and all are working together to run the government," he added.

Nitish Kumar pens heartfelt message, assures full support

Bihar politics on Thursday witnessed a drastic shift as the state's longest-serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, extending "full support" to the new Cabinet. The 75-year-old penned a heartfelt message announcing his decision. "I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time. I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast. The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance," Nitish Kumar posted on X.(ANI)