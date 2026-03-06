JD(U) supporters have put up posters urging Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to reconsider his decision to contest Rajya Sabha elections. Kumar confirmed the move, vowing continued support for Bihar, while NDA allies like Amit Shah lauded the decision.

Supporters Urge CM to Reconsider

Following the announcement of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's filing his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, Janata Dal (United) supporters have continued their demand for Kumar to remain in Bihar, putting up posters outside the party's office on Friday and calling for the leader to reconsider his decision. The poster said, "Nitish sevak kar raha pukaar, neta kare apne nirnaye par poornvichar", further adding "Violation of the people's mandate and self-respect in democracy will not be tolerated now."

Nitish Kumar Confirms Move, Pledges Support

Nitish Kumar, who has served as Bihar's longest-tenured Chief Minister for over two decades, announced that he would be heading to the Rajya Sabha and would file his nomination in the current election cycle on Thursday. The 75-year-old also said that the new Cabinet would have his full support. "I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time. I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast. The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance," Nitish Kumar posted on X.

NDA Welcomes Decision

Apart from Nitish Kumar, other NDA candidates, including Upendra Kushwaha and BJP Chief Nitin Nabin, also filed their nominations for the Upper House. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) welcomed Kumar's decision and lauded his return to the parliamentary democracy.

Amit Shah Hails 'Golden Chapter'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Nitish Kumar's tenure as Bihar CM as a "golden chapter" in the state's history during which he made significant contributions to Bihar's progress. "For 11 years under PM Modi's leadership, he made a significant contribution to Bihar's progress in every way, and it was under his leadership that all of PM Modi's initiatives reached the people of Bihar... He is once again returning to Delhi as a Rajya Sabha MP. I and all our NDA colleagues heartily welcome him, and his tenure as Chief Minister will always be remembered and respected by the people of Bihar," he said.

Rajya Sabha Election Details

The polling for the upcoming biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill the 37 seats across 10 states is scheduled to take place on March 16, with the counting of votes on the same day at 5 pm.

According to the press note, the term of 37 members who were elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in the month of April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected. (ANI)