Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of fabricating lies over the Falta re-poll to hide its defeat, questioning the EC. TMC criticises the move, while BJP alleges large-scale irregularities and voter intimidation, prompting the EC's decision.

SP Chief Accuses BJP of Fabricating Lies

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the BJP of fabricating "layers of lies", claiming that the call for a re-poll in West Bengal's Falta constituency is a tactic for the BJP to "hide its face from its utterly shameful defeat." He further questioned the Election Commission's reliance on media reports and television broadcasts in making the decision. He also raised concerns over alleged irregularities, suggesting that if media access inside polling stations was indeed possible, it would indicate a serious breach of election protocols. He added that polling booths were heavily secured with central armed forces, making such access unlikely.

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Yadav, in a post on X, said, "The BJP is the golden crust of lies! It layers one lie upon another. The decision to hold a re-election in Bengal's Falta constituency reveals that the BJP is searching for an excuse to hide its face from its utterly shameful defeat. The Election Commission has taken this decision based on media reports and TV broadcasts. The public is asking: this means that the media had access even inside the polling station, which is impossible according to the rules, especially when every booth had been turned into a fortress with the deployment of central government-controlled armed forces. "

Yadav Questions Role of Observers

Yadav further alleged that the Election Commission's apprehensions regarding booth capturing raise questions about the role of election observers, calling for accountability and even suggesting their suspension if lapses are found. He also argued that if any malpractice occurred, the cost of re-polling should be recovered from officials responsible for alleged negligence or misconduct. The SP leader claimed that had any major irregularities actually taken place, "hundreds of videos" would have surfaced, calling the current situation "another layer of lies fabricated by the BJP."

The post further said, "The Election Commission has even expressed the so-called apprehension of booth capturing--this implies that the observers' role is suspect; they should be suspended first. The public is even saying that if there really was any irregularity, the cost of the re-polling should be recovered from the accounts of those officials whose negligence or involvement in corrupt conduct or other undesirable activities led to this situation. Anyway, the public knows that if something like this had happened, hundreds of videos would have surfaced by now--this is just another layer of lies fabricated by the BJP." Reaffirming his party's position, Yadav said that voters have already given a strong mandate, claiming that the Trinamool Congress is ahead in 234 seats. He also asserted that any attempt to alter results would be resisted by party workers. Appealing to party cadre, he urged vigilance until the final results are confirmed.

"No matter how many conspiracies the BJP hatches, the people have already propelled the TMC ahead in 234 seats. Every attempt by the BJP to tamper with the results will be foiled by the vigilant and alert workers of the Trinamool Congress. Our appeal to the aware workers is: Until the proof of victory is in hand, Stay alert--no rest till then!" the post added.

TMC Criticises Re-polling Decision

On Sunday, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy on Sunday criticised the decision to hold re-polling in Falta, saying the move was "not a happy decision" and questioning the rationale behind isolating a single constituency. Reacting to the development, Roy told ANI, "According to us, it is not a happy decision. Why alone Falta would be isolated and why elections are held there again is not clear to us.... When elections are held, we will participate in them."

According to the ECI, directives for fresh repolling have been given in Falta "on consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during the polling in a large number of polling stations on April 29."

BJP Alleges Large-Scale Irregularities

Earlier on Saturday, the BJP delegation met with West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal. TMC leader Kunal Ghosh visited the Netaji Indoor Stadium, which has strong rooms with EVMs. BJP candidate from Maniktala Assembly Constituency, Tapas Roy, who was part of the BJP's delegation to the CEO, said the Election Commission's rules and regulations regarding the seating arrangements for national and state party representatives in the counting hall must be strictly followed.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Falta Assembly constituency Debangshu Panda on Sunday alleged large-scale irregularities during polling in parts of the constituency, including manipulation at select booths and incidents of voter intimidation. Speaking to ANI, Panda claimed that the party had raised objections over irregularities at several booths and demanded repolling in those areas, after which the Election Commission ordered fresh voting on May 21.

"We had petitioned for re-polling in the 150 booths where cellotape was put on the BJP symbol... They even rotated cameras in some of the booths... Yesterday, they made a decision on our demand and declared a repoll on 21st May... In Falta, the BJP will win by a margin of 1-1.5 lakhs votes...," Panda said. He further alleged that several voters were prevented from exercising their franchise and that incidents of intimidation were reported after polling.

Polling across 294 constituencies in West Bengal was held on April 23 and 29, respectively, with counting set to take place on May 4. (ANI)