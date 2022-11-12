Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Participate with full enthusiasm, create new record of voting': PM Modi to poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

    The campaign for Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls came to an end on Thursday (November 10), with the BJP and Congress locking horns to contest and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trying to put up a strong performance.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (November 12) appealed to the voters in Himachal Pradesh to participate in the election process in the hill state.

    In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Today is the polling day for all the assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh. I request all the voters of Devbhoomi to participate with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy and create a new record of voting. My special wishes to all the youth of the state who will be voting for the first time today."

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter and urged people to "elect a strong government by voting in maximum numbers".

    In a tweet, Shah said, "Only a strong and corruption-free government can fulfill the aspirations of the people of Devbhoomi by keeping Himachal Pradesh at the forefront of development."

    "I appeal to all the voters of Himachal especially mothers, sisters and youth to elect a strong government by voting in maximum numbers for the golden tomorrow of the state," he added.

    Speaking to reporters, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said, "I'm confident that people want to repeat this government. I have started receiving greeting wishes this morning. I received PM Modi's message a while ago and he gave me his blessings and best wishes."

    "I am happy that the campaign was completed in a good atmosphere. People of Himachal cooperated. I thank the people of Himachal for this. I urge all voters to cast their vote today so that we can further strengthen democracy," CM Thakur said.

    A total of 412 candidates across parties are in the fray. This election will also decide the fates of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, CLP Leader Mukesh Agnihotri, Chairman of Congress Campaign Committee Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and several other prominent leaders.

    Earlier this month, PM Modi also campaigned in the poll-bound hill state. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit the ground along with other top leaders of the party including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

