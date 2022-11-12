Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat Election 2022: Congress releases manifesto, promises 'free education for girls'; check here

    The party also promised that the contract system in jobs will end and unemployment allowance of Rs 3000 will be given to youth. It also said that 3000 Government English medium schools will be started all over Gujarat and free education for girls from KG to PG will be provided.

    As polling in Himachal Pradesh is underway, Congress on Saturday (November 12) released its manifesto for Gujarat Assembly elections that is due in December. Holding a press conference, the Congress made their manifesto public.

    The Assembly polls will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

    In its manifesto, the Congress announced that they will set up 'Bhav Determination Committee' for the farmers to get appropriate prices for their crops. They also ensured the citizens that they will fight against rampant privatisation of education and healthcare in the state.

    Moreover, 10 lakh jobs will be created for youth of which 50% jobs will be for women only, the manifesto said. The Congress manifesto for Gujarat Assembly elections promised farmers' debt waiver, gas cylinders at Rs 500 and 300 free units of electricity.

    Also, the Congress will implement the old pension scheme apart from setting up a chain of Janata Medical Stores. The Congress will also give government jobs to family members who lost their kins due to coronavirus.

    After releasing the party manifesto, Gujarat Congress President Jagdish Thakor said that they were "forming a government in Gujarat by winning over 125 seats."

    After launching the party manifesto, Rajasthan CM said that "Manifesto is the poll promise for any political party. We have to give importance to the Manifesto. Political parties and people too forget manifesto promises after elections."

