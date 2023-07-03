False accusation of sexual assault: Kerala man wrongfully jailed for 45 days; Locals file complaint with DGP

Based on a false sexual assault complaint, an Idukki native Prajosh was allegedly put behind bars for 45 days. Locals have demanded justice and filed a complaint with the DGP to investigate the incident.

Idukki: A man was allegedly jailed for 45 days on a false sexual assault complaint filed by a neighbour. Prajosh, an Idukki native, complained about the incident to the Director of General Police (DGP). The DGP and SP have received a complaint from more than 100 residents demanding that the truth be revealed. They claimed that the neighbour falsely reported harassment on the basis of past animosity.

Also read: Monsoon to intensify in Kerala; IMD issues orange alert in three districts today

The complaint of a woman that Prajosh broke into her home and assaulted her sexually led to his arrest on April 18. The incident, according to her, happened on March 24. The case was reported to the Idukki Kanjikuzhi Police Station, and the Women's Police Station afterward investigated it. When asked where he was working on concrete on March 24, Prajosh told the police that he was at another location. Despite this, he was detained.

Prajosh said that the false complaint was the result of a disagreement over woodwork with the complainant's spouse.

The DGP and Idukki SP have received a particular complaint with as many as 117 signatures from locals asking them to investigate the incident. The locals claim that not a single significant investigation has been carried out even a month after the complaint was filed.

At the same time, the Idukki Women's Police Station explained that the arrest was made on the basis of a confidential statement given to the court and that there was no irregularity. The district police chief's office also informed that the district crime branch has started an investigation into the incident.

Also read: Kerala beauty parlour owner faces fake drug case following internet call tip-off, confirms official

