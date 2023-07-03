Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monsoon to intensify in Kerala; IMD issues orange alert in three districts today

    The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Kerala till July 6 and has issued orange and yellow alerts in various districts in the upcoming days.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 9:19 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The monsoon is expected to intensify in Kerala triggering extremely heavy rainfall in the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy downpours in Kerala following a cyclonic circulation over the west-central Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea. Kerala is also anticipated to see severe rainfall due to the existence of an offshore trough that extends from the coast of South Maharashtra to that of Kerala.

    Also read: THESE states to receive rainfall as Monsoon covers entire country 6 days early

    IMD has updated the orange and yellow alerts that were raised in several regions on Sunday in light of this. Idukki, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts were placed under orange alert on Monday in accordance with the updated notice.

    On July 4 (Tuesday), Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts are placed under orange alerts. Very heavy rainfall is likely to batter the state till July 6 (Thursday). An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 m within 24 hours.

    A yellow alert has also been sounded in nine districts including Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode.

    July 3: Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode
    July 4: Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam
    July 5: Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Wayanad
    July 6: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kasaragod

    Meanwhile, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has predicted high tidal waves on July 4. People are advised not to venture into the sea or beaches.

    "There is a possibility of high tidal waves and sea attacks at a height of 3.0 to 3.4 metres on July 4, Tuesday till 11.30 pm on the Kerala coast," the alert stated.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
