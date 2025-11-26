PIB Fact Check has warned that a letter circulating on social media about India requesting early delivery of Rafale Navy jets is fake. The false document is being spread by Pakistan-based propaganda accounts as part of a disinformation campaign.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has warned the public about a fake letter being circulated on social media by several Pakistan-based propaganda accounts. The letter falsely claims that India asked France’s Dassault Aviation for early delivery of Rafale Navy jets, but was told this would only be possible after 10 weeks of pilot training.

Officials have made it clear that the letter is completely fake and is part of a wider disinformation campaign targeted at India.

Fake claims spread through multiple accounts

Screenshots of the fake letter have been posted by several social media handles linked to Pakistan. These accounts claimed that:

India wanted early delivery of 26 Rafale Navy aircraft

Dassault Aviation refused early delivery

Dassault insisted on 10 weeks of pilot training before sending the jets

The so-called 'leaked document' showed Dassault was aware of 'poor Indian pilot standards'. PIB Fact Check strongly rejected all these claims and confirmed that no such communication exists.

Officials also said that the posts were part of an organised attempt to spread lies about India's defence readiness.

PIB calls it part of Pakistan's disinformation campaign

PIB stated that Pakistan-linked propaganda pages are trying to mislead users by sharing a letter that looks official but is entirely fabricated. The statement read:

The letter is fake

The claims made in it are baseless

It is part of an ongoing disinformation campaign run by Pakistan

They also reminded users that only verified government sources should be trusted for defence-related information.

Public advised not to share unverified documents

The government has urged people to avoid forwarding or sharing such unverified posts. It has also asked citizens to report suspicious files, letters or images related to government matters.

Anyone who finds such content can send it to PIB Fact Check through:

WhatsApp: +91 8799711259

Email: factcheck@pib.gov.in

PIB again stressed that sharing misinformation can cause confusion and damage public trust. They also said that official updates on defence matters come only through the Government of India or confirmed press releases.

The fake Rafale letter continues to circulate online, but the government hopes that quick fact-checking will prevent further spread. Officials said the public should stay alert, especially when posts target sensitive issues like defence, military equipment, or foreign partnerships.

They also asked users to pause and check before believing any 'leaked document', especially if it comes from unknown or suspicious accounts.