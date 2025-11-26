Muskan, accused of murdering her husband Saurabh in 'blue drum murder case', has given birth to girl named Radha. Her in-laws have demanded DNA test for newborn and Muskan's elder daughter, saying they will accept children only if they are Saurabh's.

The family of Meerut man Saurabh Rajput has demanded a DNA test for the newborn daughter of his wife Muskan, who is currently in jail for his murder. The case, known widely as the 'blue drum murder case', shocked Uttar Pradesh earlier this year because of the brutal way Saurabh was killed and the attempt to hide his body.

Now, tensions have grown again after Muskan gave birth to a baby girl and named her Radha.

Baby girl born on Saurabh's birthday

Muskan delivered the baby at Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College on November 24, the same day as Saurabh's birthday. The timing led to questions from the Rajput family, who said they found the coincidence strange. However, hospital officials firmly rejected any suggestion that Muskan planned the delivery date.

Dr Shagun, head of the hospital's gynaecology department, said the delivery was natural.

She explained, “The expected date of delivery is only an estimate. Only a small percentage of women deliver on the exact predicted day. There is no way this could have been planned.”

Dr Shagun also confirmed that Muskan would be sent back to Meerut district jail on Wednesday.

Baby allowed to stay with mother in jail

According to jail superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma, the newborn can legally remain with Muskan in the women's barrack until she turns six. The jail will provide clothes, medical care, and extra nutrition for the child while she stays inside.

Officials also said Muskan had chosen two names before delivery, she would name the child Radha if it was a girl and Krishna if it was a boy.

Family demands DNA tests for both daughters

Saurabh's brother Rahul Rajput repeated that he wants a DNA test for the newborn. He said he had earlier submitted a request but would now file a fresh plea in court.

Rahul alleged that Muskan killed Saurabh with the help of her lover Sahil Shukla and said the family will take responsibility for the newborn only if the DNA test proves she is Saurabh's biological child.

Rahul also demanded a DNA test for Muskan's elder daughter.

"If the test proves both children are Saurabh’s, our family will accept them. Otherwise, we will keep no relation with Muskan or the newborn," he said.

He further claimed Muskan was 'very sharp-minded' and could pose a danger to the children’s safety.

Saurabh’s mother Renu Rajput fully supported the demand. She said the Rajput family would only accept the newborn if proof confirms she is Saurabh’s.

How the blue drum murder case unfolded

On the night of March 4, Saurabh was killed at his home in Indiranagar, Meerut. According to police:

Muskan and Sahil allegedly drugged Saurabh

They stabbed him to death

They then cut his body into pieces

The body parts were stuffed into a blue drum filled with cement

The two fled to Himachal Pradesh after the murder

Investigators also said Muskan had been planning the murder since November 2023, and that Saurabh was killed because he was an 'obstacle' in her relationship with Sahil.

The case sparked massive public anger due to the brutal method used to hide the body.

Case now shifts to newborn's identity

With Muskan back in jail, attention has now turned to the newborn girl. The Rajput family insists they will not accept the baby without DNA confirmation. Officials say the court will decide the next steps once Rahul files his plea.

The case remains one of Meerut’s most disturbing murder investigations, and the battle over the newborn has added a new twist.

(With agency inputs)