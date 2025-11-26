Deepti Chaurasia, daughter-in-law of the Kamla Pasand owner, was found dead in an apparent suicide in Delhi. A diary mentioned a dispute with her husband. Her brother has alleged she was tortured and physically assaulted by her husband and in-laws.

Deepti Chaurasia, 40, daughter-in-law of Kamla Pasand owner Kamal Kishore, allegedly died by suicide in the national capital on Tuesday evening, officials said. Her body was found hanging, they said.

Police officials said that a diary was recovered from her bedroom, in which she had mentioned "a dispute" with her husband, Harpreet Chaurasia. Deepti married Harpreet Chaurasiain 2010, and the couple has a 14-year-old son.

Family Cooperating, Investigation Underway

Her body was brought to Safdarjung Hospital last night and a postmortem will be conducted by a panel of doctors. Rajender Singh, the family advocate of Kamla Pasand owner, said whatever happened is very unfortunate, and they are cooperating with the police. "Both families have decided that the cremation will be done together today because we want to give full respect to her. This is a huge loss for both families. Whatever is being reported in the media is totally false. There is no allegation in the suicide note. She has not particularly named anyone to be responsible for this. We don't know what is the cause of suicide. We are cooperating with the Police. The investigation is underway," he said.

Brother Alleges Torture, Demands Justice

Rishabh, brother of Deepti Chaurasia, said they want justice. "Her mother-in-law and husband used to beat them. Her husband, Harpreet, had affairs. When we got to know about it, we took our daughter home... After that, her mother-in-law took her back. My sister used to call me and say that she was tortured and that her husband had affairs. I don't know whether my sister was killed or died by suicide," he said.

Rishabh told reporters he spoke with his sister two-three days ago. "I just want justice... My sister was married in 2010. His relations with her husband were not good. He used to physically assault her and abuse her," he alleged.