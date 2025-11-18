A viral WhatsApp message claims that PM Narendra Modi is giving every Indian a free three-month mobile recharge worth Rs 799 to celebrate the formation of a BJP government in Bihar. PIB Fact Check has confirmed that the claim is completely fake.

A fake WhatsApp message is spreading across India, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is offering a free mobile recharge to everyone in the country. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has now stepped in and clearly said that the claim is false. The viral message has confused many people, and the government is urging everyone to stay alert and avoid such scams.

What the viral message claimed

The message says that because the BJP has formed the government in Bihar, the Prime Minister is giving all Indians a free three-month mobile recharge worth Rs 799. It also includes a website link and asks users to click quickly to 'claim' the recharge. The message is forwarded widely on WhatsApp and uses emojis and colourful text to make it look exciting and believable.

However, this claim is not true at all.

PIB confirms the message is fake

PIB Fact Check has clearly stated that the message is completely fake. According to the government, the Prime Minister has not announced any free recharge offer. There is also no scheme from the Government of India that provides a free three-month mobile recharge to the public.

PIB warns that such links are often used to steal personal information, access bank details, or install harmful software on a person’s phone. People should not click on the link or share it further.

What people should do with suspicious messages

The government has advised citizens to always cross-check such claims. If someone receives a message related to government schemes, offers, or benefits, they can send it to PIB Fact Check for verification.

PIB Fact Check can be contacted through:

WhatsApp: +91 8799711259

Email: factcheck@pib.gov.in

People can send suspicious photos, videos, or text messages, and PIB will confirm whether the information is real or fake.

Government’s appeal to the public

The government has urged people not to fall for online scams, especially those that promise free benefits, gifts, or money. Such scams spread quickly and can cause harm to many people. By checking information before sharing it, citizens can help stop fake news and protect others.