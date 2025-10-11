India exposes Pakistani propaganda targeting IAF’s Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh, debunking claims of edited felicitation images. Pakistan had earlier falsely claimed her capture during Operation Sindoor. Official IAF images confirm authenticity.

New Delhi: India on Saturday exposed Pakistani propaganda falsely claiming that the Indian Air Force had edited images of Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh being felicitated by Air Marshal Tejbir Singh, Senior Air Staff Officer (SASO) of the IAF’s Training Command. The false narrative also revived Pakistan’s earlier claims during Operation Sindoor, when they had circulated fake reports alleging that Squadron Leader Singh was captured after her jet was shot down near Sialkot.

The propaganda originated from a Pakistan-based X handle “Ousai2002”, which posted a digitally altered image replacing Squadron Leader Singh with a male officer, attempting to erase her historic achievement as India’s first woman Rafale fighter pilot.

PIB Debunks Fake Claim Over Shivangi Singh

The Indian Air Force’s Training Command had officially posted four photographs from the valedictory ceremony of the 159th Qualified Flying Instructor Course (QFIC), where Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh, along with 59 officers from the IAF, sister services, and friendly foreign countries, was conferred the prestigious Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) badge.

A Pakistan-origin propaganda X handle "Ousai2002" posted a digitally altered image of Shivangi Singh. In the photograph, she was replaced by a male officer.

The Press Information Bureau, the government’s communication wing, soon fact-checked the Pakistani propagandist account and said:

“A Pakistani propaganda account "Ousai2002" has claimed that the Indian Air Force shared an edited image of Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh. #PIBFactCheck This claim is #FAKE.”

The PIB also shared the official image from the ceremony on the IAF’s X handle:

Warning Against Pakistani Fake Accounts

The PIB also cautioned the social media users to be aware of the dubious social media handles, operating from Pakistan. “Beware of fake propaganda being spread by such dubious handles on social media.”

“If you come across any such misleading content, please report it to us at: +91 8799711259. factcheck@pib.gov.in,” it said.

Pakistan’s Pattern of Disinformation

On May 7 too, the day India launched Operation Sindoor, Pakistan falsely claimed she had been captured after her jet was allegedly shot down near Sialkot, a hoax that initially misled some international media outlets before being debunked by the Indian government and the IAF. India’s swift rebuttal once again exposes Pakistan’s reliance on propaganda to tarnish the image of the Indian Armed Forces internationally.