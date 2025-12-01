Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini launched the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana-2.0 and a state-level mela in Sonipat. The scheme aims to raise the annual income of the poorest families to at least Rs 1,80,000 through skills and loans.

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while launching the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana-2.0, inaugurated the state-level Antyodaya Utthan Mela in Sonipat on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and inspired by the philosophy of Antyodaya, as envisioned by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the government is committed to improving the living standards of the poorest families. The Antyodaya Mela is not just a platform to share information about schemes, but a confluence of development, participation, and enthusiasm. The hope on the faces of every family here is the true measure of our efforts, he said, according to a release.

The Chief Minister explained that the scheme has been started to increase the income of poor families and provide them with equal opportunities, skill development, employment, dignity, and better living standards. In the first phase, Antyodaya Melas were organised at 166 locations, and in the second phase, these fairs will be held across the state in a phased manner.

Scheme Aims to Empower Poorest Families

He said that the strength of any society lies in the strength of its families. Educated and empowered families automatically lead the state towards prosperity. Our government ensures that the benefits of all schemes reach every eligible person without discrimination or delay, the Chief Minister said.

He added that the scheme focuses on strengthening families' capabilities through loans, training, and skills development, helping them become self-reliant. This initiative provides new opportunities in employment, self-employment, education, and health. Services from departments such as pensions, BPL, ration cards, self-employment loans, women's empowerment, agriculture, and animal husbandry are being offered on the spot. Eligible beneficiaries are provided with immediate solutions to their problems.

He further said that the government aims to increase the annual income of the poorest families to at least Rs 1,80,000 under this scheme. Families are being linked to loan schemes, skill development programs, daily wage employment opportunities, and other facilities. The scheme integrates 49 programs from 19 departments, and a dedicated portal has been created to provide information, eligibility criteria, benefits, and online application facilities.

Comprehensive Social Welfare Initiatives

Nayab Singh Saini said that the state government is firmly committed to the empowerment of women. Referring to the Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, he said the scheme was launched to provide economic and social security to women. So far, Rs. 258 crore has been disbursed to over 7 lakh women and girls in two instalments, he added.

The Chief Minister highlighted the state's efforts in social welfare, stating that ration cards have been created in an automated manner for more than 41 lakh families. Under the Chirayu Yojana, free medical facilities are being provided to BPL families. Through the Ayushman Bharat-Chirayu Yojana, free treatment worth Rs. 4,126 crore has been provided to 25.39 lakh patients. In the first phase of the Nirogi Haryana Yojana, health check-ups have been conducted for 96.72 lakh beneficiaries from Antyodaya families, along with 5.60 crore free lab tests. He also highlighted the Dayalu Yojana, under which financial assistance of Rs. 1,456 crore has been provided to 38,671 families. Poor women are being provided LPG cylinders at just Rs. 500 per month, benefiting approximately 14.70 lakh families across the state, he said.

Focus on Housing and Transport

He further mentioned the Haryana Antyodaya Parivar Parivahan Yojana (HAPPY), under which citizens are entitled to free travel of up to 1,000 kilometres per year.

Haryana Chief Minister stated that the state government is committed to providing housing facilities for poor families. Under the Ambedkar Housing Renovation Scheme, Rs. 416 crore has been provided to 76,985 beneficiaries from the Scheduled Castes living below the poverty line for house repairs. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), 1.47 lakh houses have been provided to ensure that the poor have a secure roof over their heads. Under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Urban), plots have been allotted to 15,765 poor families across 14 cities, while under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Rural), 12,031 plots have been allocated in 58 Gram Panchayats.

EWS Housing Allotment and District Logo Launch

On this occasion, Nayab Singh Saini allocated flats to 509 beneficiaries from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) under the EWS Housing Scheme and handed over keys to 20 people on the spot. The beneficiaries included 16 nomadic families, 79 widowed women, 186 Scheduled Caste families, 156 families with an income of less than Rs. 1 lakh, and 72 families with an income of less than Rs. 1.40 lakh. A waiting list of 127 applicants was also released.

The Chief Minister also launched the official logo of Sonipat district, designed by 20 government school students under the guidance of Rupendra Punia, APC of the Education Department.

Officials Praise Antyodaya Initiative

Addressing the people, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Bedi said that the Antyodaya Mela is proving helpful for every needy person, reflecting the true spirit of Antyodaya (uplifting the poorest of the poor). He said that beneficiaries of the fair come from sections of society that were excluded from government schemes during previous regimes. Today, with the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Sh Nayab Singh Saini, these fairs are being organised across the state, he added.

The program was also attended by MLAs Rai Krishna Gehlawat, Pawan Kharkhoda (Kharkhoda), and Devendra Kadian (Gannaur), Mayor Rajiv Jain, and several other dignitaries. (ANI)