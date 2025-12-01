Delhi is set to get a unique House Boat Convention Centre at Baansera on the Yamuna floodplain. The DDA project, part of LG VK Saxena's initiatives, will be an eco-friendly wooden structure for meetings, conferences, and dining.

Delhiites can soon host meetings and conferences and dine in a House Boat/Club, right in the heart of the city. Tenders for the House Boat Convention Centre planned by DDA at Baansera, will soon be floated by DDA., the LG Office said in a release.

New Convention Centre on Yamuna Floodplain

The ambitious project is a part of various initiatives undertaken by Delhi LG, VK Saxena, who has been pushing for development of the Yamuna floodplain as a public space for citizens to bring the people closer to the river, in the process, making them direct stakeholders in its cleaning and rejuvenation, the release stated.

The work is expected to be completed within 180 days of the award of contract, with the expected date of completion being in May / June, 2026.

Eco-Friendly Design and Construction

Fully constructed of bio-degradable wood, with even the piling being that of timber, the House Boat / Club, situated in the main water body of Baansera, will not use any concrete or steel structure, in line with the ecological character of the floodplain, it added.

Once the bid is opened, after completion of the two stage technical and financial bidding process, the successful bidder will be asked to make a presentation so as to ensure that all necessary requirements have been taken care of, by the bidder, the LG office added.

Intricate Craftsmanship and Materials

At about 9 metres height, the boat will feature multiple levels with ground, lower, middle and upper decks. Different varieties of wood will be used, including deodar at the base and the superstructure of cedar with walnut wood carvings. Ceilings and interior wall panels will involve chinar wood.

This huge boat, to be made by master craftsmen, will be placed near the eating house at Baansera. Right from the railing, columns, Mehrab arches and exterior wall panels, everything will be intricately carved in Persian style.

The interior wall panels will be made of chinar wood and the windows of cedar wood will have carved sash windows in Persian style with glass panes, it added.

Structural Integrity and Longevity

The wood to be used will be seasoned to avoid warping and all joints will be sealed with natural resin or other appropriate all-weather sealants to ensure longevity and strength of the structure, it said.

For the base of the houseboat, the flooring will be of engineered wood and the walls of fire-resistant boards. The backsplash will be made with ceramic tiles and the doors of engineered wood with appropriate fire resistance ratings.

Facilities and Features

The facility will be equipped with amenities such as a meeting space for 15-20 individuals, a reception area with a waiting lounge, dining facilities with a pantry, gallery space and interiors to match with Kashmiri wood-carved jail, railings and other features.

The houseboat will be permanently fixed to the ground rather than float on water. DDA is expecting the structure to have a life of 50 years, the releaase added. (ANI)